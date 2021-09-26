Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 leaks: Minty Legends, Fortnitemares event, Aerial Assault Trooper, and more

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is off to a strong start. With two weeks down and another 70 plus days to go, this is turning out to be a splendid season. However, nothing gets the community going faster than leaks of upcoming in-game events and cosmetics.

While leaks should be taken with a pinch of salt, given that these sets come from renowned leaker ShiinaBR, and readers can put all their eggs in a basket and expect them to hatch.

Shiina @ShiinaBR Content of the next few months:



- Monopoly collab

- Minty Legends

- Fortnitemares in less than 1 month

- Winter Event

- Aerial Assault Trooper 2.0

- EPIC Omega Skin

- Naruto

- TONS of other AWESOME survey skins

- Other collabs that aren't known



Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 leaks are bringing in the holiday season already

1) Minty Legends

Although the Fortnite Minty Legends Pack is not a leak per se, the bulk of the cosmetic items in the pack only got decrypted recently. There are a total of ten cosmetics included in the pack. They are:

Fresh Aura Outfit

• Minty Multipack Back Bling

• Minty Mountaineer Pickaxe

• Minty Bomber Outfit

• Spearmint Satchel Back Bling

• Freshbreaker Pickaxe

• Skellemint Oro Outfit

• Minty Mantle Back Bling

• Triple Mint Scepter Pickaxe

• Fire Mint Wrap

If everything goes according to plan, the cosmetic items should be in the Fortnite item shop on November 2, 2021. As of now, there is no official price mentioned by Epic Games, but according to the community, it costs $50 in Australia.

2) Fortnitemares event

Based on the latest information available, there will be Fortnitemares events as well. Sadly, aside from the information regarding the same, there are no further details at the moment. Hopefully, more information will be added to the game after the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 (v18.10) update.

3) Winter event

A few days after the new season kicked off, iFireMonkey tweeted out a new event codenamed "Guava," which was being worked on by Epic Games. When posting the information, the event was smaller than the last in-game concert - the Rift Tour featuring Ariana Grande.

According to the new information at hand, a Winter event will be coming to the game sometime during the festive season. While it's too soon to say if this is the same event, judging by Epic Games' timing, "Guava" may indeed be an upcoming event. Sadly, no themes or details have been disclosed thus far.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey A new event is being worked on codenamed "Guava"



Currently, it is set to have 7 phases.



For comparison, Operation: Sky Fire had 5 phases and the Rift Tour event had 15 phases A new event is being worked on codenamed "Guava"



Currently, it is set to have 7 phases.



For comparison, Operation: Sky Fire had 5 phases and the Rift Tour event had 15 phases

4) Aerial Assault Trooper 2.0

The "OG" Aerial Assault Trooper cosmetic is getting a makeover and will be added to the item shop sometime during the holiday season. Based on the visuals provided below, the holiday variant of the skin will be donning a gingerbread man outfit.

Alongside the new skin variant, there's bound to be some interesting cosmetic items that will accompany the skin as well. By all accounts, players will probably get a back bling and harvesting tool as well.

Shiina @ShiinaBR So the Aerial Assault Trooper is returning as well now.. at least in some form. So the Aerial Assault Trooper is returning as well now.. at least in some form. https://t.co/312m0TwFqi

5) Epic Omega

The Omega skin was first introduced to the game via the Chapter 1 Season 4 Battle Pass. It became an instant hit owing to the fact that it has five unlockable stages, and players could unlock added features with each stage progression.

Based on a new skin survey leaked a while ago, a more recent version of Omega may be in the works. While Epic Games is yet to reveal its name, the community has already given the skin a temporary name - Epic Omega.

Given that it's still a concept skin at the moment, it may or may not make it into the game based on several factors. Nonetheless, if it does get added to the game, it will more than likely be added to an upcoming season's Battle Pass and may have features much like the original skin did.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar