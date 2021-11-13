Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Level up methods: Top 5 ways to quickly earn XP

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has been promising. However, the beginning of the Cube-themed season was met with a lot of controversy and unrest within the community.

Gamers were hardly satisfied with the XP system of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. The developers made the game quite 'sweaty' and it became difficult to grind points to rank up tiers.

The developers adjusted the system and released several methods for gamers to use to earn XP quickly. Since Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 will be over soon, it's important that gamers learn about these tactics, so they can rank up the tiers quickly.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Rank up tiers easily with these methods

5) Creative Modes and LTMs

Spending time in Creative mode is one of the best ways to quickly rank up in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Gamers can earn around 125,000 XP in Creative Mode in about an hour.

LTMs can also be a good source of XP, accelerating the rank-up process.

4) NPC Challenges

Epic has released several NPCs for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Interacting with these NPCs will unlock exclusive quests for gamers. Completing these NPC quests will reward gamers with valuable amounts of XP.

Since Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has an abundance of NPCs, gamers can earn hefty XP from them and rank up quickly.

3) Imposter Mode

pain @Live2dayDieTmrw Fortnite imposter mode experience



Felt like making vids again Fortnite imposter mode experienceFelt like making vids again https://t.co/9J3vyP1Pe7

The XP reward system through the Imposter Mode has been nerfed by Epic. Despite this, it remains one of the most efficient methods to rank up in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Gamers can complete missions as agents or get eliminations as an imposter to earn some quality XP.

2) Repeatable Challenges

Fortnite Info - News and Leaks @FNInfo_Official



Repeatable Challenge XP has been increased!



Common Challenge:

500 -> 2,500 XP



Uncommon Challenge:

525 -> 2,650 XP



Rare Challenge:

550 -> 2,750 XP



Epic Challenge:

575 -> 2,900 XP



Legendary Challenge:

750 -> 3,750 XP #Fortnite Hotfix:Repeatable Challenge XP has been increased!Common Challenge:500 -> 2,500 XPUncommon Challenge:525 -> 2,650 XPRare Challenge:550 -> 2,750 XPEpic Challenge:575 -> 2,900 XPLegendary Challenge:750 -> 3,750 XP #Fortnite Hotfix:Repeatable Challenge XP has been increased!Common Challenge:500 -> 2,500 XPUncommon Challenge:525 -> 2,650 XPRare Challenge:550 -> 2,750 XPEpic Challenge:575 -> 2,900 XPLegendary Challenge:750 -> 3,750 XP

Quests and challenges are added to the game so players can enjoy themselves in various ways. These missions bring a different dimension to the Battle Royale segment and keep gamers attached to the loop.

The repeatable challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 allow gamers to complete missions that have already been finished. However, the initial XP reward from completing these challenges was so meager that no one took the effort to do them again.

As a result, the developers have buffed up the XP earnings from these challenges. Gamers can now complete these quests and rank up fast in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

1) Punchcard challenges

If gamers are lagging behind and want to rank up extremely fast, completing the Punchcard challenges is the ultimate way to do it.

As mentioned above, Epic has released numerous NPCs onto the island. Several of these NPCs have the Punchcard quests associated with them. Each NPC offers five different tiers of challenges, and completing these quests will credit huge amounts of XP to a gamer's account.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The best way to go about this is to squad up, drop into a game, and visit 4-5 NPCs, in order to take on their Punchcard quests. Once this has been done, gamers can enter another match to complete the challenges and rank up fast in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider