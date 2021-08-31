Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Map: Which locations are going to be replaced?

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 will go live in less than two weeks' time, and gamers are quite eager to learn about the changes that will be featured on the map.

Fortnite Season 7 is getting its final major update today, and players can expect to see some pivotal changes being made to accommodate the storyline of Chapter 2 Season 8.

Epic is likely to introduce elements of the next season following today's update to have a smooth transition into Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. While several leaks have suggested the probable skins that will feature next season, there is complete silence regarding the map changes.

This article will reveal the details regarding the POIs that are expected to undergo changes.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Map will undergo changes as several POIs are on the verge of destruction

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is expected to bring out several changes to the game. The alien-themed season has increased everyone's expectations, and it is anticipated that Epic will go until the last breath to break its own record and set a higher standard.

The proceedings of Fortnite Season 7 have indicated that the next one will see a lot of changes when it comes to the island and its POIs.

Coral Castle was one of the most popular drop spots for gamers. However, to everyone's dismay, it was abducted by the Alien Mothership in Fortnite Season 7.

Fortnite Season 7 will be getting a major update today, and gamers can expect the Corny Complex to be the next victim of the Alien Mothership.

Coral Castle has been fully abducted and the Mothership's Main Door/Hatch has closed. Corny Complex will be abducted next. #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/8Jx4EmenmF — Team (@Team76936510) August 24, 2021

Slurpy Swamps served as one of the most popular destinations for gamers. However, the Aliens have abducted it as well, leaving almost no trail of this popular POI.

As per the speculation, Misty Meadows will be destroyed as well towards the end of the season. Therefore, it is evident that a handful of locations are either being abducted or being destroyed.

#Fortnite Map Change Update 🗺️



The Mothership has now fully abducted Slurpy Swamps! The Mothership door has closed leaving very little of Slurpy left pic.twitter.com/YqjmMbAiE8 — JayKey 👑 (@JayKeyFN) August 10, 2021

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 will see new changes made to the storyline of the game, and the destruction of these POIs means that Epic will most likely introduce new locations on the map. Therefore, gamers can expect the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 map to be a lot different than what it is right now.

With less than two weeks left before the new season drops in, players can expect fresh leaks to appear every now and then. Gamers are advised to keep an eye out for new leaks as Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is expected to bring out a plethora of changes.

Edited by Shaheen Banu