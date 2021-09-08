Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 release date and other details

The alien-themed season will wrap up within a few days and Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 will be released soon. Leaks usually pour in ahead of the arrival of a new season, and this time is no exception.

While data miners have been busy keeping up with all the new information, fans eagerly await the drop of the new season. It would therefore be unfair to keep withhold what has been learned so far.

This article will reveal all the important information that has been uncovered so far regarding Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Naruto confirmed by top official of Epic Games

Fortnite Season 7 is scheduled to end on September 12. Finally, the aliens will no longer be a threat to the island after more than three months of intense action. Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is scheduled for release on 13 September 2021, and gamers are curious regarding the content of the upcoming season.

The buzz around Naruto Uzumaki arriving in Fortnite as a Battle Pass skin has been increasing day by day. Data miners provided several instances surrounding the claim; however, due to the lack of official statements, gamers were not quite convinced.

CONFIRMED: Naruto will be in the Season 8 Battle Pass!



This was already leaked some time ago, but it was recently confirmed by Donald Mustard (Chief Creative Officer @ Epic Games) in a conversation with @qCandywing. — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) September 7, 2021

Recently, however, Donald Mustard confirmed that Naruto Uzumaki will indeed be coming to Fortnite next season. The confirmation was met with a huge sigh of relief among the community. After months of speculation, the much-anticipated collaboration is finally taking place.

KEVIN THE CUBE IS COMING BACK!!! https://t.co/oKFYkuRvqG — Dawn of Chromatica💗💚⚔️ (@Klein_Ramos02) September 7, 2021

It has also been revealed that Kevin the Cube will return to the island after a long period of absence. Data miners have leaked that the Cube will be pivotal in the upcoming season and will control the proceedings of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

It is also rumored that the developers will roll out a special Fortnite skin based on Kevin the Cube in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

(SEASON 7 EVENT SPOILERS)



Misty Meadows and Dirty Docks are getting destroyed with this season's event

Both POIs were tested by Devs for the season 7 map with the names (Aftermath) and (Remove)



S17_MistyAftermath_Test

S17_DirtyAftermath_Test pic.twitter.com/FNO6bZJRvO — Egyptian Fortnite Leaker (@Egyptian_Leaker) September 2, 2021

The end of Season 7 was marked by the tragedy of some POIs. It was revealed that some of the popular locations on the map will be completely destroyed and removed.

This piece of information received mixed emotions from the community. While some gamers are disappointed to see their favorite POIs destroyed, others are happy at the prospect of experiencing new locations.

Data miner HYPEX has revealed that the upcoming season could have a mummy skin as well as feature a new Pyramid POI. The prospect of a location based on Kevin the Cube is also pretty strong.

Based on the leaks, it is evident that Epic will be implementing a lot of new aspects in the upcoming season. The primary leaks no doubt have gamers excited beyond measure. The entire Fortnite community is looking forward to September 13 for the arrival of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 and the changes indicated above.

Edited by Sabine Algur