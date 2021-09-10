Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Release date, timing, theme, leaks and more

The curtains will soon be drawn over the alien-themed season, and Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 will be unveiled. The new season is expected to bring massive changes to the game, which has loopers excited.

With several leaks regarding Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 already circulating online, it isn't easy to get a clear picture. This article will detail what is known about the new season so far.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Release date and timing

Fortnite Season 7 revolved around the alien invasion, entertaining gamers for more than three months. Regular content updates rolled out several new aspects to the game, and loopers were highly engaged by them throughout the rest of the season.

The popularity of Season 7 certainly has gamers thrilled about Season 8, and the expectations have skyrocketed. The current season will go offline on September 12, and it is expected that Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 will be released the next day.

The #Fortnite 'Operation: Sky Fire' Season 7 Finale Event has been announced:https://t.co/SBWUIw5kJi — Fortnite News 👽 (@FortniteBR) September 3, 2021

Even though the developers are yet to release any official statement, it is doubtful that there will be a delay in rolling out the next season. Therefore, 13 September 2021 is the date gamers need to mark on their calendars.

There hasn't been any official announcement from Epic regarding the downtime for the update for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Gamers can expect it to commence after the live event with the possibility of a slight delay. The developers will release an official statement regarding the same soon.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 theme

Loopers are particularly curious about the theme for the upcoming season. Fortnite Season 7 saw the island transition from a medieval theme to an alien theme.

Things that could happen during Season 8 Chapter 2:



-More info regarding the Foundation

-Crash Site POI

-Pyramid POI

-Kevin the Cube returns pic.twitter.com/Cu2NuJy2t2 — Racoco • Fortnite Leaks 🛸👽 (@rac0c0) September 8, 2021

As of now, the theme for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 hasn't been revealed yet. However, the return of Kevin the Cube has raised a lot of speculation in the community.

The data miners also revealed that a Mummy skin might be at work, and the Pyramid POI is a huge probability. This indicates a possible Ancient Egyptian theme; however, it is quite difficult to say anything for certain unless there is an official announcement.

Leaks for the upcoming season

The leaks regarding the upcoming season have revealed a great deal of information thanks to the relentless efforts of the data miners.

It was earlier revealed that Naruto Uzumaki may feature as a Battle Pass skin in Chapter 2 Season 8. It has now been confirmed that the popular anime character will indeed feature in Fornite but not as a Battle Pass skin.

VERY IMPORTANT UPDATE:



Naruto will, contrary to earlier expectations, NOT be in the Season 8 Battle Pass but he will 100% come to Fortnite in S8, according to Donald Mustard.



According to @qCandywing, Donald said this was a "misunderstanding" and he said he'll not be a BP skin. — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) September 7, 2021

Data miners have also revealed that Kevin the Cube will return to the island after a long period of absence. Gamers are ecstatic about its arrival, as it is certain that the Cube will make significant changes to the map.

(SEASON 7 EVENT SPOILERS)



Misty Meadows and Dirty Docks are getting destroyed with this season's event

Both POIs were tested by Devs for the season 7 map with the names (Aftermath) and (Remove)



S17_MistyAftermath_Test

S17_DirtyAftermath_Test pic.twitter.com/FNO6bZJRvO — Egyptian Fortnite Leaker (@Egyptian_Leaker) September 2, 2021

The alien Mothership has already abducted several POIs, and a few more locations will be destroyed following the face-off between the IO and the alien faction. The destruction of these popular POIs will bring out new locations in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

