Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 recap: 10 things to know before the season ends

Since Chapter 2 Season 8's The End live event, the Fortnite storyline has snowballed. A lot has happened over the course of Chapter 3 Season 1, even if there's no live event planned. The start of the season saw The Foundation lay out its plans, and players have gone about enacting it over the course of the season.

Chapter 3 Season 2 is coming in just a few days, so players need to remember a few things before it arrives.

What to remember before Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

10) Agent Jones and The Foundation

At the last live event, it was revealed that Dwayne Johnson's Foundation and Agent Jones are working together and they're still looking for Geno. Geno remains a mystery, but more light may be shed on him soon.

9) The Joneses

The Joneses POI is a clever joke about the sheer amount of Jonesy skins in the game, but it also serves a narrative purpose. Its members, like Jonesy the First or Ludwig, have declared independence and won't fight for the players or The Seven.

8) Slone and the IO returned

Initially, the IO was driven underground, but Dr. Slone and the rest of the forces eventually drilled their way back to the surface. This will be the main source of conflict and challenges for the rest of the season.

7) Rockets

FNAssist - News & Leaks @FN_Assist



Hopefully with the improvements, we helped the Scientist with, this time the recon mission will be a success and the "wartime essentials" will be retrieved!

#Fortnite The Scientist's 2nd Rocket Recon mission has now launched overnight and the rocket has left The Launchpad!Hopefully with the improvements, we helped the Scientist with, this time the recon mission will be a success and the "wartime essentials" will be retrieved! The Scientist's 2nd Rocket Recon mission has now launched overnight and the rocket has left The Launchpad!Hopefully with the improvements, we helped the Scientist with, this time the recon mission will be a success and the "wartime essentials" will be retrieved!#Fortnite https://t.co/0m5hBY6M3J

With the help of Fortnite players, The Scientist has been launching rockets and desperately trying to get the Paradigm back on the island to help, but she is yet to return. It's a safe bet that she'll play a role in the next season.

6) The original map

The Chapter 1 map (Image via Epic Games)

The original Fortnite Chapter 1 map may have undergone a lot of changes and had moving parts, but the current map is that same map. Thanks to the return of Tilted Towers (perhaps temporarily), players know it's the exact same map.

5) Skeleton

Flapjack @FlapjackFN



“The Devoured” is The Devourer’s skeleton from the battle with Mecha Team Leader in S9! Parts of both sides are now on the Island. What could this mean?



News

(via @/HYPEX) We all know Tilted Towers is back in #Fortnite , but another smaller landmark just showed up too…“The Devoured” is The Devourer’s skeleton from the battle with Mecha Team Leader in S9! Parts of both sides are now on the Island. What could this mean? #Fortnite News(via @/HYPEX) We all know Tilted Towers is back in #Fortnite, but another smaller landmark just showed up too…“The Devoured” is The Devourer’s skeleton from the battle with Mecha Team Leader in S9! Parts of both sides are now on the Island. What could this mean?#FortniteNews(via @/HYPEX) https://t.co/ymbKWKNm87

In Fortnite Chapter 1, the Devourer tried to get the Zero Point and was reduced to a skeleton by Singularity. A popular theory is that Singularity is the Paradigm. The skeleton of the Devourer resurfaced halfway through this season.

4) Covert Canyon

Covert Canyon (Image via Epic Games)

Covert Canyon will likely be very important to the storyline as it's home to the IO, Gunnar, and a lot of weapons. In Covert Canyon, there are several nods to Midas and his crew, leading players to believe he may return.

3) Rocket failure

Trimix @official_trimix



Project I worked on for the last couple of weeks. Let me know what you think!



#Fortnite Fortnite Rocket EventProject I worked on for the last couple of weeks. Let me know what you think! Fortnite Rocket Event 🚀Project I worked on for the last couple of weeks. Let me know what you think!#Fortnite https://t.co/4DXTYp68hv

The first two rockets The Scientist launched failed because of the IO's interference. They really don't want Paradigm to return, which could be very interesting for the storyline moving forward and could shed some light on the past.

2) Earthquakes

Earthquakes began appearing on the island. At first thought, these seemed like more weather events like tornadoes and storms. However, they quickly did serious damage to locations on the Fortnite map, opening up sinkholes and heading for a Seven Outpost.

1) Paradigm might be on the way

FNAssist - News & Leaks @FN_Assist Here's The Scientist's Audio Log 5 which was added in



- The Paradigm is launching a long journey home

- Her intentions are unknown

- He advises the Seven to help her on her return Here's The Scientist's Audio Log 5 which was added in #Fortnite v19.30 and is currently collectable around the island:- The Paradigm is launching a long journey home- Her intentions are unknown- He advises the Seven to help her on her return 📻 Here's The Scientist's Audio Log 5 which was added in #Fortnite v19.30 and is currently collectable around the island:- The Paradigm is launching a long journey home- Her intentions are unknown- He advises the Seven to help her on her return https://t.co/eGDiN5UWgc

One of the audio logs saw The Scientist remark that the Paradigm was prepping for a long journey. Every Fortnite gamer and Seven member is hoping that means she's returning to help, but it's anybody's guess at this point.

Note: While these things are canon to the storyline, the importance level is subjective and reflects what the author thinks is good to remember.

Edited by R. Elahi