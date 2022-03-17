Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 recap: 10 things to know before the season ends

Since Chapter 2 Season 8's The End live event, the Fortnite storyline has snowballed. A lot has happened over the course of Chapter 3 Season 1, even if there's no live event planned. The start of the season saw The Foundation lay out its plans, and players have gone about enacting it over the course of the season.
Chapter 3 Season 2 is coming in just a few days, so players need to remember a few things before it arrives.
What to remember before Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2
10) Agent Jones and The Foundation
At the last live event, it was revealed that Dwayne Johnson's Foundation and Agent Jones are working together and they're still looking for Geno. Geno remains a mystery, but more light may be shed on him soon.
9) The Joneses
The Joneses POI is a clever joke about the sheer amount of Jonesy skins in the game, but it also serves a narrative purpose. Its members, like Jonesy the First or Ludwig, have declared independence and won't fight for the players or The Seven.
8) Slone and the IO returned
Initially, the IO was driven underground, but Dr. Slone and the rest of the forces eventually drilled their way back to the surface. This will be the main source of conflict and challenges for the rest of the season.
7) Rockets
With the help of Fortnite players, The Scientist has been launching rockets and desperately trying to get the Paradigm back on the island to help, but she is yet to return. It's a safe bet that she'll play a role in the next season.
6) The original map
The original Fortnite Chapter 1 map may have undergone a lot of changes and had moving parts, but the current map is that same map. Thanks to the return of Tilted Towers (perhaps temporarily), players know it's the exact same map.
5) Skeleton
In Fortnite Chapter 1, the Devourer tried to get the Zero Point and was reduced to a skeleton by Singularity. A popular theory is that Singularity is the Paradigm. The skeleton of the Devourer resurfaced halfway through this season.
4) Covert Canyon
Covert Canyon will likely be very important to the storyline as it's home to the IO, Gunnar, and a lot of weapons. In Covert Canyon, there are several nods to Midas and his crew, leading players to believe he may return.
3) Rocket failure
The first two rockets The Scientist launched failed because of the IO's interference. They really don't want Paradigm to return, which could be very interesting for the storyline moving forward and could shed some light on the past.
2) Earthquakes
Earthquakes began appearing on the island. At first thought, these seemed like more weather events like tornadoes and storms. However, they quickly did serious damage to locations on the Fortnite map, opening up sinkholes and heading for a Seven Outpost.
1) Paradigm might be on the way
One of the audio logs saw The Scientist remark that the Paradigm was prepping for a long journey. Every Fortnite gamer and Seven member is hoping that means she's returning to help, but it's anybody's guess at this point.
Note: While these things are canon to the storyline, the importance level is subjective and reflects what the author thinks is good to remember.