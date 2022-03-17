×
Create
Notifications

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 recap: 10 things to know before the season ends

Chapter 3 Season 1 (Image via Epic Games)
Chapter 3 Season 1 (Image via Epic Games)
Zachary Roberts
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Mar 17, 2022 06:40 PM IST
Listicle

Since Chapter 2 Season 8's The End live event, the Fortnite storyline has snowballed. A lot has happened over the course of Chapter 3 Season 1, even if there's no live event planned. The start of the season saw The Foundation lay out its plans, and players have gone about enacting it over the course of the season.

Chapter 3 Season 2 is coming in just a few days, so players need to remember a few things before it arrives.

What to remember before Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

10) Agent Jones and The Foundation

@TaborTimeYT there is a secret message with agent jones and the foundation https://t.co/kYT2FLNGjR

At the last live event, it was revealed that Dwayne Johnson's Foundation and Agent Jones are working together and they're still looking for Geno. Geno remains a mystery, but more light may be shed on him soon.

9) The Joneses

"The Joneses" POI #Fortnite #news #FortniteLeaks #leaks https://t.co/jEIKiXYhJb

The Joneses POI is a clever joke about the sheer amount of Jonesy skins in the game, but it also serves a narrative purpose. Its members, like Jonesy the First or Ludwig, have declared independence and won't fight for the players or The Seven.

8) Slone and the IO returned

DOCTOR SLONE SNOWY STEALTH💙#Fortnite #Christmas #chrismas2021 #FortniteFlipped #art #drawing #fanart https://t.co/UPpG2inHgt

Initially, the IO was driven underground, but Dr. Slone and the rest of the forces eventually drilled their way back to the surface. This will be the main source of conflict and challenges for the rest of the season.

7) Rockets

The Scientist's 2nd Rocket Recon mission has now launched overnight and the rocket has left The Launchpad!Hopefully with the improvements, we helped the Scientist with, this time the recon mission will be a success and the "wartime essentials" will be retrieved!#Fortnite https://t.co/0m5hBY6M3J

With the help of Fortnite players, The Scientist has been launching rockets and desperately trying to get the Paradigm back on the island to help, but she is yet to return. It's a safe bet that she'll play a role in the next season.

6) The original map

The Chapter 1 map (Image via Epic Games)
The Chapter 1 map (Image via Epic Games)

The original Fortnite Chapter 1 map may have undergone a lot of changes and had moving parts, but the current map is that same map. Thanks to the return of Tilted Towers (perhaps temporarily), players know it's the exact same map.

5) Skeleton

We all know Tilted Towers is back in #Fortnite, but another smaller landmark just showed up too…“The Devoured” is The Devourer’s skeleton from the battle with Mecha Team Leader in S9! Parts of both sides are now on the Island. What could this mean?#FortniteNews(via @/HYPEX) https://t.co/ymbKWKNm87

In Fortnite Chapter 1, the Devourer tried to get the Zero Point and was reduced to a skeleton by Singularity. A popular theory is that Singularity is the Paradigm. The skeleton of the Devourer resurfaced halfway through this season.

4) Covert Canyon

Covert Canyon (Image via Epic Games)
Covert Canyon (Image via Epic Games)

Covert Canyon will likely be very important to the storyline as it's home to the IO, Gunnar, and a lot of weapons. In Covert Canyon, there are several nods to Midas and his crew, leading players to believe he may return.

3) Rocket failure

Fortnite Rocket Event 🚀Project I worked on for the last couple of weeks. Let me know what you think!#Fortnite https://t.co/4DXTYp68hv

The first two rockets The Scientist launched failed because of the IO's interference. They really don't want Paradigm to return, which could be very interesting for the storyline moving forward and could shed some light on the past.

2) Earthquakes

Earthquake #Fortnite #XboxShare https://t.co/3bffkNa12i

Earthquakes began appearing on the island. At first thought, these seemed like more weather events like tornadoes and storms. However, they quickly did serious damage to locations on the Fortnite map, opening up sinkholes and heading for a Seven Outpost.

1) Paradigm might be on the way

📻 Here's The Scientist's Audio Log 5 which was added in #Fortnite v19.30 and is currently collectable around the island:- The Paradigm is launching a long journey home- Her intentions are unknown- He advises the Seven to help her on her return https://t.co/eGDiN5UWgc

One of the audio logs saw The Scientist remark that the Paradigm was prepping for a long journey. Every Fortnite gamer and Seven member is hoping that means she's returning to help, but it's anybody's guess at this point.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: While these things are canon to the storyline, the importance level is subjective and reflects what the author thinks is good to remember.

Edited by R. Elahi
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी