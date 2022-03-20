Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Trailer explained: Tanks & C4, Resistance storyline, and more

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 finally has a theme and a name. And that’s the Resistance. Epic Games just dropped the cinematic storyline trailer for the brand new Chapter 3 Season 2, and it is full of gunfire and war.

The Imagined Order has made its way to the island, and The Seven, alongside loopers and several new heroes, are up against them in an explosive battle of Tanks and Battle Buses.

Here's what can be spotted in the trailer that hints at what to expect from the season when you drop in.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 trailer explained

The trailer for the latest Fortnite season left fans hyped. They were already excited to drop into the next season, which progresses the storyline of the great war The Seven has raged on the Imagined Order.

The trailer begins with the IO drilling through the island with several new faces of the Imagined Order emerging. Not just that, some Tank vehicles also drive out of the drill vehicle, firing at the loopers.

Now, from past speculations, tanks were seen to be added in the new season. From the trailer, this seems to be true as loopers will experience drivable tanks and fire at their opponents.

True_Giggila @True_Giggila

1. Drive able battle buses

2. bus attachment Ok Part 2 of #Fortnite , what can i find in this image (trailer edition)1. Drive able battle buses2. bus attachment Ok Part 2 of #Fortnite, what can i find in this image (trailer edition) 1. Drive able battle buses 2. bus attachment https://t.co/xsyIMOih8E

On the other side, loopers drove Battle Buses, which are now weaponized with weapon attachments. This could be another new drivable vehicle for the players to experience.

The trailer also made it clear that previously vaulted C4s will be making a return in Chapter 2.

Haimik @Haimik11

#FortniteSeason2

#fortniteleaks New way to zipline in season 2 New way to zipline in season 2#FortniteSeason2 #fortniteleaks https://t.co/lYCDRXkBwc

As the scenes progress, The Foundation could be seen punching Gunnar, and both have elemental abilities in their punches. Soon, players could be seen ziplining vertically. This hasn't been done before, but it could be a new way for players to traverse.

HYPEX @HYPEX Vehicles Spotted in the trailer:



- Planes

- Tanks

- Armored Battle Buses

- Big Driller (might not be driveable)

- Blimps/Zeppelins (might not be driveable) Vehicles Spotted in the trailer:- Planes- Tanks- Armored Battle Buses- Big Driller (might not be driveable)- Blimps/Zeppelins (might not be driveable)

Sooner, alongside enemy blimp vehicles and Battle Buses, certain planes were also spotted in the trailer. This could show that enemies have their own motherships as well.

In the next few scenes, players can be seen using Remote Explosives, Scoped AR, Pump Shotgun, Thermal AR and Revolver. Something that the players were excited to see was the Guided Missile 2.0.

Other new Fortnite weapons can also be seen in the trailer, but it seems like the meta is about to change.

VaultGeekz @VaultGeekz Doctor Strange and The Prowler are in the new story trailer for #Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Resistance! #DoctorStrange Doctor Strange and The Prowler are in the new story trailer for #Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Resistance! #DoctorStrange https://t.co/CgQH0qfOQ2

When the loopers are cornered by Agent Slone, Prowler, and others who break their defenses, a portal opens behind them, and it is Doctor Strange with Iron Man and other heroes. The army rages on both sides and a guided missile flows through the screen showing the new Fortnite season's title: Resistance.

T5G @Top5Gamingx



Cop or drop? Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 BATTLE PASSCop or drop? #Fortnite Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 BATTLE PASSCop or drop? #Fortnite https://t.co/nTkgOaqGiX

Now coming to the Battle Pass outfits, players can expect two Marvel characters, the Sorcerer Supreme Doctor Strange and Spidey villain Prowler. Apart from those, Gunnar (IO Agent) and a new member of The Seven with elemental powers can be seen. Several other characters posing in a futuristic warrior outfit can be seen, which has the Fortnite players hyped as well.

