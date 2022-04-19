Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 XP Glitch: Map Code, How to get XP and more

Since the advent of Fortnite Chapter 3, the rise of XP glitches has been phenomenal. While a lot of these can be attributed to the new mechanics tossed into the mix, most of the credit goes to the Accolade Device in Creative. Towards the end of Chapter 2, Epic Games announced and released this device for custom made maps.

This item in Creative essentially allows players to receive some amount of XP by playing on a Creative map. However, soon after this was enabled, the device began being abused and XP farming reached a peak before it was disabled towards the end of Chapter 2.

The device is set to be in "Early Access" until November 9th.



With the Accolades device, you can set up your islands so players will earn Battle Pass XP.



Thankfully, things have gotten back to normal, and in the current timeline of Chapter 3 Season 2, the Accolade Device is in full swing. Players can earn XP points in a short amount of time by completing some basic tasks on the map.

Besides normal XP maps, players can also play on XP glitch maps. These maps provide thousands of experience points to players, but there's a risk involved.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 XP Glitch map explained

Much like regular Accolade Device maps, Glitch maps function similarly, with the only exception being irregular amounts of XP. To understand what this means, readers will have to understand how Accolade Devices works. When a map is submitted, Epic Games employees will check to see how much XP is being given out.

If the map crosses a certain threshold, they are either rejected or the amount of XP earned is slashed. However, sometimes, creators add secret buttons hidden on the map which employees fail to identify. These maps, when passed, are added to the creative list and become XP Glitch maps.

Since Glitch maps have already been approved by the developers, players can earn huge chunks of XP to level up their Battle Pass. However, once the anomaly is discovered, Epic Games fixes it and the map ceases to provide large chunks of XP. While players can still earn XP, it's very limited and trivial.

Here are a few Fortnite XP Glitch maps players can try out:

Note: These XP Glitch maps may stop working after a certain amount of time.

Are XP Glitch maps safe to use in Fortnite Chapter 3?

For the most part, XP Glitches in Fortnite are safe. However, over time, players have been banned temporarily for using them. In some cases, the bans have been more severe. It's unclear why, since Epic Games allows the maps to be published in the first place, but that's debatable to an extent.

To be on the safe side, players should either avoid or limit their usage of XP Glitch maps. As long as the XP gain does not raise a few eyebrows, things should be fine. Nevertheless, the final decision rests on the reader. While they are useful for leveling up statically, playing live matches or bot lobbies will be more entertaining.

