Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 end date: When does Chapter 3 Season 4 begin?

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 has been a rousing success. The skins, weapons, challenges, and storyline have all been satisfactory, making it a long string of successes for Epic Games. Darth Vader and Indiana Jones were iconic additions to the game, and the lack of a clear and present danger made for an excellent battle pass worth grinding out.

However, Chapter 3 Season 4 is on the horizon. The next season is beginning to take shape, with leaks, rumors, and theories coming every day. The storyline is also beginning to form, with members of the Seven going missing and setting up whatever the next season's events will hold.

There's a lot to look forward to in Chapter 3 Season 4, but how long do players have to wait for it to arrive?

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is coming very soon

The final day of Chapter 3 Season 3 is September 17. This gives gamers just three days to complete the battle pass, finish up all their challenges, and use any weapons that could be missing next season.

According to HYPEX, the next season will begin sometime in the morning of September 18.

HYPEX @HYPEX Fortnite just confirmed that Season 4 Downtime starts at 2 AM ET on September 18th Fortnite just confirmed that Season 4 Downtime starts at 2 AM ET on September 18th 🔥

The downtime begins at 2:00 am EST, so it is very likely that the newest season will have arrived by the time most of the region wakes up.

It's unclear exactly how long the new season (which has been revealed to be named "Paradise") will take to be implemented. It's not a chapter change, so it won't take days, but it could take several hours.

Those in different time zones or those who stay up late may be active when the downtime begins and want to be among the first players to try out Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, but there's currently no indication of exactly when that will be.

The expected changes for next season aren't massive, so it probably won't be that long, Chapter 3 Season 4 will officially be available after the downtime.

Even though the season is not yet here, Chapter 3 Season 4's end date has already been leaked. According to iFireMonkey, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 will last about 80 days, making it much shorter than Chapter 3 Season 3.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey According to @_Tom_Henderson_ , Chapter 3 - Season 5 of Fortnite will start December 5th, 2022. According to @_Tom_Henderson_, Chapter 3 - Season 5 of Fortnite will start December 5th, 2022.

Rumored battle pass skins include Spider Gwen from Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse and an emo version of Meowscles, and players will likely have until December 5 to unlock them.

This is the exact same date that Chapter 3 Season 1 began (on December 5, 2021), which is probably not a coincidence. Epic Games rarely does things without a measure of intentionality, so the date will likely hold some significance.

Chapter 3 Season 4 teaser image (Image via xApplezz/YouTube)

Aside from the title, a few cryptic teasers, and an end date, not much else is known about Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4. However, more information will likely be revealed in the coming days.

With only three days left in this season, an official trailer can be expected before the downtime. Until then, players will just have to wonder whether or not those leaks about Fortnite Spider Gwen are true.

