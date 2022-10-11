Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 has a haunted house

Spooktober is here and Fortnite is getting eerier by the day. The game is popular for its established predisposition towards Halloween and everything spooky and stretches beyond the annual Fortnitemares and creepy cosmetic items. The island now has a haunted house and it beckons loopers.

Fortnite update v22.10 has brought about many changes. The all-powerful Chrome has spread to different parts of the map and many landmarks have gone airborne. The update has also ushered in Halloween celebrations as Shifty Shaft has undergone a makeover and is now called Grim Gables.

Fortnite News @Guille_GAG Grim Gables is just next to the blimp. This eerie new point of interest takes over Shifty Shafts for Fortnitemares. Grim Gables is just next to the blimp. This eerie new point of interest takes over Shifty Shafts for Fortnitemares. https://t.co/VVp5FiZ4wJ

The haunted house is located in Grim Gables and is the biggest structure in the new POI. The new addition declares that Spooktober is on and Fortnite is gearing up for its annual spectacular. Introducing spooky POIs in the month of October has become somewhat of a tradition for Epic Games.

New Fortnite haunted house renders the game an eerie feeling

Located in the center of the map, Grim Gables is slightly off-set towards the north. Nestled between Logjam Junction and Sleepy Sound, the new POI is fairly accessible, and is located perpendicular to Loot Lake. However, there is no road that leads to Grim Gables. The best landmark to locate it is the floating airship.

The POI is adjacent to the airship and the haunted house is located in its center. Situated on top of a hill, the haunted house is spooky and has an eerie air about it. Many of the windows are boarded up and the vicinity is somewhat dilapidated. Everything on the site evokes a sense of unearthly mystery.

Grim Gables in located perpendicular to Loot Lake. (Image via Fortnite.gg)

The unkempt surroundings are overrun with vines and a grave demarcates the limits of the outhouse. Just a little bit north of the haunted house is a maze of cornfields with a scarecrow intact. The inside of the house is no better. Many entryways are boarded and a sinister feeling lurks about.

The developers have done an excellent job here. The new addition definitely stirs up an eerie feeling and aligns perfectly with the upcoming Fortnitemares 2022. The haunted house has also conflagrated speculation about an upcoming collaboration and has certainly excited a large number of players.

More than a haunted house

🎃Hydro Goodman🎃 @LapisStan



The Clock on Grim Gables is UPSIDE DOWN! Take a look!



The XII is on the lower part of the clock while VI is on the top!

#Fortnite Noticed by @GiMaximoff1989 The Clock on Grim Gables is UPSIDE DOWN! Take a look!The XII is on the lower part of the clock while VI is on the top! #Fortnite Season4 Noticed by @GiMaximoff1989 The Clock on Grim Gables is UPSIDE DOWN! Take a look!The XII is on the lower part of the clock while VI is on the top!#Fortnite #FortniteSeason4 https://t.co/fuNW8hXFha

Players have stumbled upon a relic inside the house which they believe is a hint towards an upcoming Stranger Things collaboration. They found a grandfather clock inside the haunted house, with many players asserting that the clock is similar to that of Venca (the antagonist from the franchise). What corroborates this claim is the upside down dial on the clock.

Stranger Things, a popular fantasy series, revolves around the concept of an upside-down world. In the past, the franchise has successfully collaborated with Epic Games. Ever since, players have been anticipating yet another crossover. Unfortunately, Netflix has since revoked its IP license.

Fortnite @FortniteGame Tis’ the season of screams, bad dreams, and all monstrous things.



Fortnitemares returns October 18. Tis’ the season of screams, bad dreams, and all monstrous things.Fortnitemares returns October 18. https://t.co/0sGXaHphzl

Given the popularity and theme of Stranger Things, a time-appropriate (around Halloween) collaboration can herald a new era for the game. In addition to this, players are also anticipating a Freddy Kruger and Ghostface crossover.

