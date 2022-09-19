Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4: How to turn into a Chrome Blob

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is finally here, and so is Chrome. What started as a small occurrence in Chapter 3 Season 3 has now snowballed into a force that is quickly overtaking the island. Nothing on the island is a match for Chrome.

It has already engulfed a few POIs across the Fortnite island. Players speculate that by the time the season ends, everything on the island will be Chrome. That said, gamers have the option to embrace it.

Players can now become a blob of Chrome and traverse the map. They can also convert objects into it. Moreover, the liquid can allow gamers to phase through walls without any problems as well. The new mechanics have certainly made the gameplay interesting. Soon, Chrome will engulf almost every aspect of a player's interaction with the game.

Fortnite players can now turn into blobs of Chrome and phase through walls

Turing into a blob of Chrome is a fairly neat trick. It can help players move undetected and sneak up on enemies. Gamers can follow these easy steps to turn into a blob of the liquid:

Land at POI engulfed in Chrome. (Herald's Sanctum, Shimmering Shrine, Condo Canyon).

Once there, start breaking objects made of Chrome. (Chrome walls, Chrome rocks, etc.).

Breaking those objects should yield Chrome Splash.

Use this Splash on yourself.

Once you're covered in Chrome, try sprinting (default: L Shift).

Sprinting will turn you into a blob of Chrome.

Once players turn into a blob of Chrome, they can dash on land and in the air, just like the Zero Point fish. The effect lasts for a limited time. Once it ends, players will revert to their original state. While a blob, gamers can phase through Chrome walls.

fnbr.co @FortniteDaily



"You’re in a world of Chrome. Use the Chrome Splash to make the most of your Chrome-ifying journey. " #Fortnite News Update: Chrome Splash"You’re in a world of Chrome. Use the Chrome Splash to make the most of your Chrome-ifying journey. " #Fortnite News Update: Chrome Splash"You’re in a world of Chrome. Use the Chrome Splash to make the most of your Chrome-ifying journey. " https://t.co/PZEHZL2z0P

Chrome Splash is a unique new item that, for now, can only be harvested at select locations across the Fortnite map. It is perfect for sneaking up on enemies and engaging in close-quarters combat. Players can also throw the item at structures they or enemies have created to turn them into Chrome.

This feature is unlike anything that players have seen before in Fortnite. Being able to go through the enemy's walls can majorly impact the end game in the final circle.

As of now, there is no counter to this because it has only been a few hours since the release of the new Fortnite season. That said, players will eventually come across a possible counter to prevent enemies from phasing through their builds.

The cinematic trailer for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 depicts how Chrome engulfed the Seven. While it sheds light on what happened to the group's members in the last few days of Chapter 3 Season 3, the trailer has also established that Fortnite's island is vulnerable for now.

Moreover, Donald Mustard has shared yet another cryptic tweet suggesting that the future is uncertain and will not be what players might expect.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far