Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4: Where to find Supply Llamas

Although the Supply Llamas have been around in Fortnite since the Save The World mode began, it wasn't until Chapter 2 Season 7 that they became living animals. These creatures can be considered living piñata and drop amazing loot when destroyed.

A challenge issued by Epic Games for week three of Chapter 3 Season 4 tasks players with dealing damage to Supply Llamas. According to intel, a total of 500 damage will have to be inflicted to complete the challenge at hand. With that said, here's how to find and eliminate a Supply Llama.

Fortnite: Finding Supply Llamas in Chapter 3 Season 4

If this were Chapter 3 Season 2, all players would have to do to find a Supply Llama was to head to Llama Homestead. Thanks to NPC Lt. John Llama, who lived at this landmark, finding a Supply Llama in every game was a guarantee.

Sadly, after the war with the Imagined Order, NPCs got shuffled around a bit, and the landmark was removed. With that being the case, the best way to find a Supply Llama in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, is by exploring the map as much as possible.

Granted, they aren't as common as other wildlife on the island, but it is possible to spot one every now and then. Nevertheless, considering this challenge is valid until the end of the current season, there's a lot of time to complete it.

Players who come across a Llama in-game don't need to eliminate it to complete the challenge. Merely inflicting 500 damage will seal the deal and reward 20,000 XP to players. Having said that, if players want to eliminate the Supply Llama, they should do so with haste.

Given the large health pool, which stands at 1,500, players will have to work fast to bring the creature down before it can escape. Knocking it over with a vehicle or shooting it in the head will stun it and buy time for players to get the elimination.

Once eliminated, it will drop a plethora of healing items, supplies, materials, and even a Chug Cannon. This will come in handy in any situation in-game and will help turn the tide of combat.

Where do Supply Llamas come from in Fortnite?

According to lore, Supply Llamas belong to the Imagined Order faction. It would seem that someone within the IO wanted to help loopers get supplies on the island. What better way to do this than smuggling them in via a living piñata, right?

While this is one interpretation, another could be that someone within the IO is a huge fan of the Hunger Games franchise. Like contestants could be sent supplies and weapons, someone was sending loopers a piñata worth of supplies.

Whichever is the case, Supply Llamas are a sight for sore eyes in Fortnite. While they don't always show up when required, when they do, they can drastically shift the flow of combat on the island.

