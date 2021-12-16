Fortnite Chapter 3 Week 2 Challenges: How to damage opponents 50 meters away with MK-Seven AR

Using the MK-Seven Assault Rifle in Fortnite requires steady hands. The weapon is powerful but has quite a kick-back. This makes beaming opponents in the heat of battle a bit difficult.

Thankfully, to complete this Chapter 3 - Week 2 challenge, players will only have to deal damage to gain 25,000 experience points. Here are the necessary steps to complete the Fortnite challenge.

How to damage opponents 50 meters away with MK-Seven AR:

Obtain the MK-Seven Assault Rifle (it can be found in vaults, chests, floor loot or by defeating The Foundation). Once the weapon has been acquired, find a target. To ensure the target is at least 50 meters away, use the in-game "mark" feature to see the distance. Once the distance has been confirmed, open fire on the target.

Using the MK7 effectively to complete the Fortnite challenge

The MK-Seven Assault Rifle is not a particularly good weapon for beginners or those new to first-person shooter mode. Despite the red-dot that helps while aiming down sight, the recoil is enough to make players miss shots.

This is made worse by the fact that the weapon is fully-auto. With the trigger squeezed, players can belt out an entire magazine in seconds. This mechanic instinctively makes players "spray and pray", which is not a bad strategy if the opponent is at point-blank range.

To overcome this issue, players need to fire the weapon in short bursts or single shots. This will help improve accuracy and conserve ammunition. Additionally, it will also allow the user to study the recoil pattern and learn how to counter it.

The Foundation's Mythic MK-Seven Assault Rifle is overpowered in Fortnite

The Mythic MK-Seven Assault Rifle is already overpowered. However, players can obtain an even more powerful variant of it in Fortnite Chapter 3. The Mythic variant does 26 damage per shot, which equates to 260 damage per second.

With higher stability and lower reload times, it will shred anything in its path. However, acquiring it may be easier said than done as players need to defeat The Foundation in combat to get it. Nevertheless, there is an easy way to do it. Here are the steps:

Find a harpoon gun. Build a ramp to a considerable height. Wait for The Foundation to come close to the ramp. Use the harpoon gun on him. If done correctly, the fall damage will instantly eliminate him.

Note: The Fortnite Chapter 3 Week 2 challenges will go live at 9.00 am Eastern Time.

