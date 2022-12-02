Fortnite Chapter 4 Battle Pass Leaks: everything we know so far

The countdown for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 has already crossed the 48-hour mark. Less than two days remain before the all-new Chapter of the Battle Royale game begins. This means players are in for an entirely new map, a new storyline, and, most exciting of all, new characters.

The most exciting thing about any new season is the Battle Pass. Even free-to-play players can purchase the Pass and enjoy all the exciting skins if they have enough free V-Bucks saved from the previous Passes. Naturally, all eyes will be eagerly waiting to see what the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass looks like.

Fracture live event teaser (Image via Epic Games/Twitter)

Unfortunately, the official Battle Pass trailer will only arrive when Chapter 4 Season 1 begins. However, data miners and leakers have tried speculating on some of the skins we can see in the next Battle Pass. Some of these are exciting enough for players to save their V-Bucks for the all-new Pass.

Everything we know about the Fortnite Chapter 4 Battle Pass

Characters like The Herald, Bytes, and Lennox Rose have come to the end of their storyline. Once Chapter 3 Season 4 ends, all these characters will be departing from the Battle Pass and will be replaced with completely new outfits. Therefore, players will get to see a completely new Mystery skin and an exciting Tier 100 skin that they would love to grind.

The most viral leaks for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass are the return of Midas and Dr. Slone. It looks like yet another snapshot of the Golden King will be arriving on the island. Players can expect the Chrome Midas skin, most likely on the first page of the Battle Pass. Similarly, Dr. Slone, who was presumed dead after the end of the Chapter 3 Season 2 live event, will also be a part of the Pass.

The Nothing Fortnite Chapter 4 concept skin (Image via easkateconcepts/Twitter)

Besides the two protagonists, the Tier 100 or Mystery skin can be The Nothing. Supposed to be yet another member of The Last Reality, The Nothing will continue their pursuit of the Zero Point as Loopers try to protect it after reforging the reality. Clearly, players will have to wait until the Fracture live event to learn more about the upcoming skins. Speaking of antagonists, Geno is also rumored to be in the upcoming Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass.

When will Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 arrive?

The Fracture live event is less than 48 hours away. It is going to begin on December 3rd at 4 PM ET. Players can get into the lobby about 30 minutes before the end-of-season event begins. Based on the leaks, the live event will last about 40 minutes. Once the event ends, the servers will go into an extended downtime. Players can expect Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 to begin on December 4th.

New cosmetic type leaked for Chapter 4 (Image via HYPEX/Twitter)

According to popular leaker HYPEX, the new Chapter will also feature a new type of cosmetic, codenamed 'Apparel'. Players can expect the new type of cosmetic to also be a part of the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass. This gives players all the more reason to save up V-Bucks for the all-new Pass.

Poll : 0 votes