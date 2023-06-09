Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 update size on PC, PS5, Xbox, and more

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 is finally underway, and players from all around the globe are currently downloading the update on their respective devices. Since this is a major seasonal update, the downtime is longer than usual. Additionally, the update size for various devices is much larger than the regular hotfixes that Epic Games issues every two weeks.

Seasonal updates include a lot of new cosmetics, map changes, and additional items that contribute to the larger size. With that said, here's the estimated size for the Chapter 4 Season 3 update for all platforms.

How big is the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 update?

Dutch Fortnite Leaks @FNLeaksDutch UPDATE v25.00

- PS5 13.16

- Xbox series X|S 20 GB

- PS4 13 GB

- Xbox One 17.6 GB

- Pc 17.3 GB

- Switch 15 GB

- Switch 15 GB

The Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 update is quite large. It has brought a variety of new items to the game, including the Optimus Prime skin and a fresh Battle Pass. A plethora of new weapons are here as well. The map updates especially take up a lot of space.

Considering that new POIs like the Temple have been added this season, it's no surprise that the update size is so big. Here are the estimated update sizes for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 on different devices:

These are the tentative update sizes, so the final download size could vary from system to system depending on multiple factors like high resolution assets and so on.

How to download the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 update

Since this is a major update, it'll automatically be applied to your copy of the game once it's rolled out by the developers. However, if you've turned auto updates off, you will have to download the update manually.

To do so, head over to the Epic Games Store on PC, (or your respective store page on console) and select Fortnite. The game should be greyed out if you don't have the recent update yet. Click on the title to get a notification about downloading and installing the new update.

There is no other way of downloading the update, nor are the files available on torrents or any external third-party sites. If you come across a link that prompts you to download the update through a third-party website, there's a high chance it is malicious.

