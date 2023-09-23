Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4: Chug Jug has the community divided, and with good reason

The Chug Jug used to be one of the most beloved items in Fortnite, with Ocean's Bottomless Chug Jug being everyone's favorite variation. While it got vaulted in Season 2, it was a great healing item that gave full health and shield in just 15 seconds. Players have argued whether it is still valuable since it was unvaulted in Chapter 4 of Season 4.

Players prefer using Slurp Juice these days for various reasons. For starters, it is more readily available than the Ocean's Bottomless Chug Jug. In this article, we find out why Fortnite players are conflicted over this once-iconic item.

The contentious debate of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4: Chug Jug or Slurp Juice

The legendary Chug Jug's unvaulting has led to several contentious debates over its use and whether it's actually useful. This item used to be one of the most iconic ones in Fortnite.

This item also led to the creation of the meme "Chug Jug With You," which originated from the even more popular song of the same name by Leviathan. However, the landscape has changed now as players call this item "trash."

With the item making its return in Chapter 4 Season 4, you might wonder which is better: the Chug Jug or the Slurp Juice? Well, the Ocean's Bottomless Chug Jug is quite effective as it offers 10 health and 100 shield when used, but it takes 15 seconds to use, and you can't move while drinking it. The Slurp Juice, on the other hand, gives 12 HP every second, totaling 240 HP, and the plus point is that you can move while drinking it.

One Redditor argued that when you’re in an intense fight, even using a Slurp might be risky, but using a Chug Jug is out of the question as it takes forever to finish drinking.

Another user argued that while it is a good item, they wouldn’t put in the effort to go to the vault for it. However, they wouldn’t mind using it if they do manage to get it off of their opponents.

Is the Chug Jug worth it?

There are several places on the Fortnite map where you can find the legendary Chug Jug, including Eclipsed Estate, MEGA City, Relentless Retreat, Rumble Ruins, Sanguine Suites, and Slap Juice Factory.

Getting it, though, won't be simple. These areas are well guarded by Thorne's bases. This makes it difficult to obtain the Chug Jug without running afoul of laser alarms, turrets, bosses, and, more importantly, other players.

This definitely begs the question: Was the unvaulting of this item worth it? Well, it is really subjective, as the Fortnite community is divided over its return.

Some are hailing it as one of the best healing items, while others are just annoyed about why Epic Games even brought back this useless item since there are so many better options now (Slurp Juice).

All in all, it is not that absolute. While there are a lot of options to choose from now, the Chug Jug is definitely a good item to use to replenish your health and shield infinitely many times. But the option to pick it up is totally up to you.

