Fortnite Chapter 5 map concept MYTH hits all the right notes

With Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 in full swing, players have been enjoying all the new changes Chapter 5 has brought, especially with the new map. With Fortnite fans eagerly anticipating Chapter 5 Season 2, recent rumors have suggested that the upcoming season will draw inspiration from Greek mythology.

Aligning with this, Ako, a prominent X Fortnite page, has recently shared a brand-new concept for Chapter 5 Season 2 titled "MYTH." The concept delves into Valeria's storyline from Chapter 5 Season 1, with her quest for knowledge leading her to discover Pandora's Box, an artifact that could serve as the pathway to bring elements from the Greek world into Fortnite.

Ako's Chapter 5 Season 2 concept MYTH seamlessly brings Greek mythology to Fortnite

Ako's concept for Chapter 5 Season 2 introduces many new POIs (Points of Interest), and they are all carefully designed to bring the essence of Greek mythology with them. The proposed locations include POIs like Glorious Garden, New Agency, Olympian Mount, The Underworld, Soul Sanctum, and Atlantic Abyss inspired by the Lost City of Atlantis, with all these locations sharing history with Greek myths and possessing elements from mythology.

The concept also proposes the introduction of new Medallions, which would run parallel to the Society Medallions introduced in Chapter 5 Season 1. The Society Medallions in Chapter 5 Season 1 provide players with regenerative shield abilities and are held by five bosses on the map. The proposed Medallions would function similarly, each guarded by Poseidon, Zeus, Hades, Ares, and Aphrodite.

In addition to the new Medallions, the MYTH concept suggests the inclusion of many new Mythic weapons and items, such as Zeus' Lighting Bolt, Poseidon's Trident, Hermes' Boots, and a Battle Spear, which could function in a similar fashion to the Ballistic Shield sans the range of the pistol.

The community reacts to Ako's concept for Chapter 5 Season 2

The concept for Chapter 5 Season 2 attracted the community members' attention, admiring the creativity and thought Ako put into its design and details. Some players were especially excited to see skins from a recent Chapter 5 Season 1 survey featured in the proposed Battle Pass, while others contributed to the discussion with their own ideas and thoughts about the concept.

Some of the most notable reactions from the community are listed below:

As the Fortnite community continues to count down to Chapter 5 Season 2, Ako's MYTH concept has not only created a wave of anticipation among players but also showcased the community's love and passion for the game's ever-evolving world.

