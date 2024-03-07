Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 concept map PANDORA hits all the right mythical notes

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 is right around the corner, and players are buzzing with anticipation, curious to see what the seemingly Greek Mythology season will bring them. While the community waits, an X user named @RaphooComix has revealed a fan-made concept of what the upcoming season could look like, including map changes and gameplay additions.

The Chapter 5 Season 2 concept map is titled 'PANDORA,' and it features multiple potential ideas about what POIs (Points of Interest) players could be treated to in the upcoming season. Featuring locations like Atlantis and Mount Olympus, the concept leans heavily into the seemingly confirmed Greek Mythology theme of the season.

The PANDORA map concept has the Fortnite community even more hyped for Chapter 5 Season 2

In the concept, @RaphooComix highlights new POIs coming to the map, namely Mount Olympus, Atlantis Aperture, The Underworld, Lover's Lair, and Sarpedon Shores. The new POIs, all having ties to Greek Mythology, allow the map concept to truly embody the mythological themes of the upcoming season.

RaphooComix envisions some of these locations taking over others that are already present on the Fortnite Chapter 5 map, with Lover's Lair taking over Lavish Lair and Atlantis Aperture taking over the Grand Glacier POI, presumably rising after the melting of the glacier. However, the concept is not limited to map changes.

The concept artist also proposed the introduction of new weapons and items, including Cerberus' Tactical Shotgun, a new Mythic weapon that can be acquired by eliminating Cerberus. Other Mythics include Zeus' Lightning Staff, Poseidon's Trident, Hades' Soul Chains, Aphrodite's Magic Girdle, Slithering Shockwave Grenade, and Ares' Battle Spear.

All of these new Mythic weapons would be tied to characters from Greek Mythology, such as Zeus, Medusa, and Ares, who would become NPC bosses on the Island. The concept also features new Medallions for the upcoming season, replacing the Society Medallions from Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1. Players could acquire these medallions by defeating the corresponding bosses.

Additionally, the concept features new mobility items like Wings, which would allow players to take flight and traverse the map, alongside new consumables like the Golden Apples and Scrambleberries, both with their own unique aspects.

The Golden Apple should provide constant shield healing for 20 seconds, while the Scrambleberry could allow players with an enhanced FOV (Field of View) and speed for 10 seconds.

While this is still a concept and nothing featured is confirmed to be coming to Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2, RaphooComix's PANDORA concept perfectly brings together everything leaked and rumored about the upcoming season. Only time will tell how many of these elements truly come to fruition when Chapter 5 Season 2 launches.

