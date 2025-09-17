Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 v37.30 update (September 18, 2025) early patch notes: Megazord, Sonic, and Fortnitemares Teasers

The Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 v37.30 update (August 26, 2025) early patch notes hint at a lot of upcoming content; some confirmed by Epic Games, and others speculated upon by leakers/insiders. While a lot of this content is unknown, we do know that Megazord will be introduced in Battle Royale/Zero Build.Players will be able to control this behemoth to take the fight to the bugs. Aside from there is more content that is being speculated upon. That being said, here's a more in-depth look at the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 v37.30 update (August 26, 2025) early patch notes.Note: Parts of this article are based on leaks and rumors.Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 v37.30 update (September 18, 2025) early patch notesMegazord Transformation and Power Rangers &quot;Blade Blaster&quot;Epic Games has confirmed that the Megazord Transformation will be added to the game during the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 v37.30 update. It will allow players to assume control of the mech and take the fight to the bugs. This in-game mechanic will be live for a few days, which means everyone will be able to try it out. The Power Rangers &quot;Blade Blaster&quot; should also be added to the loot pool once the downtime ends.Lord Zedd, TXT Emote, and Sonic ShoesLord Zedd (Outfit), TXT (Emote), and Sonic (Shoes) could also be introduced to the game during the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 v37.30 update. They will be listed in the Item Shop. The cost of each cosmetic is currently unknown.Proximity Chat Based on recent leaks, Proximity Chat could be added to the game after this update. Players will be able to communicate with others within a certain range. The details have still not been revealed officially, but we could get an update soon. However, this may not be a permanent feature or perhaps limited to age restriction, since Proximity Chat tends to have its share of problems. October Crew and Fortnitemares 2025 TeasersGiven that this is the late update before October, we are bound to see teasers (likely unofficially) for the next Crew Pack (October). We could also see Fortnitemares 2025 teasers. Of course, this is based on speculation as teasers could also be shared end of the month. Read more articles here:Fortnite launches new Exact Amount for V-Bucks top-upEpic Games confirms Fortnite Ranked 2.0 mode