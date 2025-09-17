  • home icon
  • Fortnite Battle Royale
  • Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 v37.30 update (September 18, 2025) early patch notes: Megazord, Sonic, and Fortnitemares Teasers

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 v37.30 update (September 18, 2025) early patch notes: Megazord, Sonic, and Fortnitemares Teasers

By Matthew Wilkins
Modified Sep 17, 2025 14:01 GMT
Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 v37.30 update early patch notes (Image via Epic Games)
Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 v37.30 update early patch notes (Image via Epic Games)

The Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 v37.30 update (August 26, 2025) early patch notes hint at a lot of upcoming content; some confirmed by Epic Games, and others speculated upon by leakers/insiders. While a lot of this content is unknown, we do know that Megazord will be introduced in Battle Royale/Zero Build.

Ad

Players will be able to control this behemoth to take the fight to the bugs. Aside from there is more content that is being speculated upon. That being said, here's a more in-depth look at the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 v37.30 update (August 26, 2025) early patch notes.

Note: Parts of this article are based on leaks and rumors.

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 v37.30 update (September 18, 2025) early patch notes

Megazord Transformation and Power Rangers "Blade Blaster"

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Epic Games has confirmed that the Megazord Transformation will be added to the game during the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 v37.30 update. It will allow players to assume control of the mech and take the fight to the bugs. This in-game mechanic will be live for a few days, which means everyone will be able to try it out. The Power Rangers "Blade Blaster" should also be added to the loot pool once the downtime ends.

Ad

Lord Zedd, TXT Emote, and Sonic Shoes

Ad

Lord Zedd (Outfit), TXT (Emote), and Sonic (Shoes) could also be introduced to the game during the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 v37.30 update. They will be listed in the Item Shop. The cost of each cosmetic is currently unknown.

Proximity Chat

Based on recent leaks, Proximity Chat could be added to the game after this update. Players will be able to communicate with others within a certain range. The details have still not been revealed officially, but we could get an update soon. However, this may not be a permanent feature or perhaps limited to age restriction, since Proximity Chat tends to have its share of problems.

Ad

October Crew and Fortnitemares 2025 Teasers

Given that this is the late update before October, we are bound to see teasers (likely unofficially) for the next Crew Pack (October). We could also see Fortnitemares 2025 teasers. Of course, this is based on speculation as teasers could also be shared end of the month.

Read more articles here:

About the author
Matthew Wilkins

Matthew Wilkins

Twitter icon

Matthew Wilkins is one of the top writers at Sportskeeda Gaming, having crossed 16 million views in just over three years. Matthew currently writes for Fortnite, MMO, and other sections as well. Speaking with developers of the Total War franchise and reviewing numerous AAA games have been key milestones in his career so far.

Matthew is a Communicative English Major, and his skills and experience have helped him dig deep in the world of esports and gaming journalism. He prioritizes accuracy and ensures nothing is second-guessed. Being connected to the community is an important aspect of his life, as it helps him keep track of credible insiders and leakers to be among the first to report on breaking news.

Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Matthew Wilkins
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications