Fortnite Chapter 6 could feature a Star Wars game mode

With Fortnite Chapter 6 just around the corner, a lot of new information is emerging about projects that were in the pipeline. It would appear that Star Wars was supposed to get a dedicated mode in-game last year. However, things did not come to fruition. The only tangible proof that exists regarding this mode came to light recently.

An image published on ArtStation showcases a reality dedicated to Star Wars. This was supposed to be showcased during The Big Bang Live Event alongside other realities, such as Halloween, Robot World, Carnival, and Fast Food. Given that it didn't appear suggests Epic Games and Disney weren't quite ready to reveal things at the moment. However, that could all change very soon.

Note: This article is based on leaks and speculation. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt and await official confirmation.

Trending

Get the Latest Updated Fortnite Interactive Map here.

Star Wars could get a dedicated mode sometime in Fortnite Chapter 6

Given that the IP is owned by Disney, and with several collaborations already executed, a dedicated Star Wars mode is not a far-fetched fantasy. This is taking into account that the conglomerate stated that it would invest $1.5 billion into Epic Games. With several Disney collaborations already having taken place this year (including Star Wars yet again), a dedicated mode is all but confirmed at this point.

In all probability, given how much was planned at the start of Chapter 5, certain side-projects within the Metaverse got delayed. This is why the concept showcased on ArtStation was never made public until now. That said, here is the image of the concept that would have been shown during The Big Bang Live Event:

Expand Tweet

Coming back to how it can be predicted that Star Wars will be integrated into Fortnite Chapter 6, something similar happened in Chapter 5 Season 4. Shortly before the Season could go live, concept art of Doctor Victor Von Doom's castle was posted on ArtStation. This was supposed to be featured in Chapter 2 Season 4, but got scrapped. The concept was only brought to life in-game recently.

Expand Tweet

This is where a similar pattern can be seen. Since most concept art created for Epic Games is bound by contract, NDAs are in place. As such, the concepts or the art cannot be showcased in any capacity. Given that the Star Wars reality was showcased publicly, this means Epic Games is about to reveal something.

Coincidentally, the next major phase of the storyline which kicks off on December 1, 2024 lines up perfectly with the release of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew (December 3, 2024). Even if the new Star Wars reality is not revealed then, there could indeed be a collaboration if nothing else. New cosmetics and/or items could be added to the game.

While the next major phase of the storyline is shrouded in mystery, it will likely also be full of Japanese Mythology and Samurai. Given the recent Fortnite leaks, Epic Games is creating a Season filled to the brim with Japanese Folklore and Culture. If the start of Chapter 5 gave birth to the Metaverse in the true sense, Chapter 6 will expand upon it a great deal more.

Read more Fortnite articles here

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback