Fortnite community wants one forgotten feature back and with good reason

Over the years, Epic Games has added a variety of features to Fortnite. Some have been implemented and improved upon, while others have been removed after a short while. Although most of these new features are related to movement mechanics, a few were part of the in-game Weather system. These include Tornadoes and Lightning Storms from Chapter 3.

Players could interact with them to gain some advantage during gameplay, but they are not the only Weather phenomena to be introduced in-game. Back in Chapter 2 Season 8, Epic Games added in a cool Weather feature that was received with mixed reactions, but now, the community wants it back in-game. It was called Fog, and made gameplay challenging to say the least.

Fortnite community wants Fog back in-game to make Fortnitemares 2023 more interesting

Fog is a very unique Weather type in-game. Although players can not interact as such, it made gameplay interesting. The limited visibility shifted the course of fights and forced players to adapt on the go. Long-range weapons were rendered useless as visibility was barely a few meters.

Even with Audio Visualization turned on, it would get difficult to spot enemies in the distance and those who were a stone's throw away. When combined with the fact that Caretakers were roaming the island and Sideways Portals were all over the place, it made Fortnitemares 2021 truly terrifying. Fast forward to Fortnitemares 2023, and the community wants this feature back in-game.

Given that the island is supposed to feel spooky during this time of the year, Fog would add to the immersion levels. Furthermore, taking into account the type of weapons now present in the loot pool, combat would be made more interesting on a very fundamental level.

There will always be the constant fear of when an opponent will dash out of the Fog using Thorne's Vampiric Blade to attack at close-range. Combat will become more about defending than attacking, here is what a few players have to say about the Fog feature and why it should be added back:

As seen from the comments, the main reason to have Fog back in-game is solely due to Fortnitemares 2023. It would make the island feel more eerie and really help build upon the spooky theme. It would also make up for the lack of in-game assets related to the occasion. However, it is unlikely that Epic Games will add it back, and there is a logical reason behind it.

Fortnite will be saturated in the next few days

Teasers for Chapter 4 Season 5 have started to appear on the island, and it is very likely that Epic Games is focusing on delivering something special. That said, adding more features in the current season may not be feasible for many reasons. With the focus being to perfect the upcoming phase of the storyline and Chapter 5 Season 1, there's not enough time.

That said, while Fog and other similar features related to Weather will likely be brought back to the game in future seasons, for now they will be vaulted. If luck holds and the developers take feedback from the community, Fog may perhaps be reintroduced for Fortnitemares 2024.

