Fortnite concept artist creates perfect Carbide and Ice King fusion, community wants it in-game

Fortnite has stacked up a more than impressive catalog of skins and outfits over the years, with Epic Games adding new and unique cosmetics to the Item Shop and Battle Passes to this day, despite the game being over six years old. Over the years, certain skins have garnered a lot of love from the community, leading players and concept artists to come up with their own ideas of outfits and even merging beloved skins to create something new.

Such is the case with a recent Reddit post shared by u/ where the concept artist crafted a skin that fuses two beloved cosmetics from the game's repertoire — the Carbide skin from Chapter 1 Season 4 and The Ice King from Chapter 1 Season 7. The artist dubbed the concept "Cryobide", blending themes from both Carbide and Ice King.

The concept, with its simple constitution and connection to two of the most iconic skins, has attracted attention from the Fortnite community. Players took to the comments section of the Reddit post to reflect on the idea. Redditor u/WormyWormyy deemed the combination of skins as perfect, stating that it captured the essence of both Ice King and Carbide.

u/Jabroni5092, on the other hand, claimed that the game needs more reskins for Ice King and how a red and black style for the Cryobide concept could work well, especially since the former also has a red and black style already. Meanwhile, u/PMMeUnwantedGiftcard proposed how the Cryobide concept would be a perfect fit for the Chapter 2 OG season.

Pointing out a shortcoming in the design while expressing their appreciation, Redditor u/Thomasshadbolt commented:

"The head looks a bit weird but I think it’s a good concept"

Could the Cryobide concept come to Fortnite down the line?

While the Cryobide concept presented in the Reddit post is undoubtedly exciting, it does pose the question of whether Epic Games would introduce such a cosmetic to the game. It is important to note that the developers have a reputation for taking inspiration from fan-made concepts and even translating them into the game. Therefore, it would not be far-fetched to think that the skin could come in the future.

Additionally, with Chapter 2 OG seemingly coming to the game later this year, Epic Games could again redesign classic skins. While both cosmetics in this concept were from Chapter 1, anything is possible when it comes to Epic Games.

