Fortnite console player's match ruined by sweats, community suggests they touch grass

Being able to have a casual match as a Fortnite console player is not something that happens often. However, at times, players do manage to get into a lobby with more bots than real opponents. By the time the final zone comes into play, if luck favors them, they hold all the cards and are usually able to secure a Victory Royale. However, these are rare instances.

In most scenarios, Fortnite console players have to duke it out with real opponents from the get-go as soon as they land. Since the mouse and keyboard combination is better in many ways, Fortnite console players tend to get overwhelmed in combat. Such was the case with a player known as StepbroSlabs (u/colecole5 on Reddit) and their teammate Fitzsy29.

Fortnite console player gets out-ranked and out-matched in an unfair fight

Fortnite console players have been asking to be able to play against other console players for a while now. This special feature would, in a way, make matches more fair. It would then boil down to absolute skill and the ability to dominate in-game. However, without such a feature, u/colecole5 showcases how a casual match ends in utter disaster, as mouse and keyboard players have the upper hand.

Here is the clip of colecole5's match:

As seen in the clip, despite their best efforts, u/colecole5 gets absolutely dominated by their opponent. After being sniped, they try to retreat using a Shockwave Grenade but get shot in mid-air again and promptly get knocked out. Once on the ground, their opponent approaches them and does the Crowning Achievement Emote.

While this is not toxic per se, the opponent in question has over 500 Crowned Victory Royales. As such, this showcases that they are extremely high-level players, whereas StepbroSlabs and Fitzsy29 are levels 93 and 70, respectively. To make things worse, the duo were not even playing in Ranked Mode.

This showcases the massive mismatch in skill-based matchmaking and further demonstrates why console players need a dedicated mode. While some would suggest that consoles give players aim assist in Fortnite, that myth has been debunked numerous times.

Here is how the community reacted to the clip and what they had to say:

As seen from the comments, most users are of the opinion that StepbroSlabs' opponents do nothing but play Fortnite. Many suggested that the opponents should touch grass or find something else to do as well. Other fellow Fortnite console players resonated with the OP's (original poster's) request for a dedicated console mode.

Will Epic Games introduce a Fortnite console player-only mode?

While many hope that a console-only mode in Fortnite will be introduced, it's a bit more complicated in practice. Since Fortnite has a cross-play function between all devices that support the game, a console-only mode would take a lot of time and resources to develop. This could also potentially divide the player pool that exists within the game.

Epic Games would also need to introduce the console-only mode for Battle Royale and Zero Build. This further complicates things to a large extent. As such, a console-only mode would be great for Fortnite console players, but it may not be feasible at the moment.

Given that other modes such as LEGO, Festival, and Rocket Racing are also being worked on simultaneously, there is just too much going on at the moment. Perhaps this suggestion could be added to the Fortnite content roadmap for 2024, but there is no guarantee of being developed or even taken into consideration.

