Fortnite roadmap and content update for 2024 (expected)

Fortnite has been around since 2017, but it wasn't until the start of Chapter 4 that the game went next-gen. It was ported to Unreal Engine 5.1, and things have only gone uphill from there on. While there have been a few bumps along the way that have irked the community, Epic Games usually finds a way to resolve the issues at hand.

As such, with 2024 here, there is plenty of content coming not just to Fortnite but to the ecosystem as a whole. Thanks to leakers/data miners, insiders, and unofficial and official sources, there are many features that are in development and could be added to the game over the course of the year.

Disclaimer: Parts of the article are based on speculation and rumors. They may or may not come to fruition in 2024.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Car Hijacking and numerous other major Fortnite content updates that players can expect to see in 2024

1) New features/mechanics (wall running, rope swinging + rappelling, car hijacking)

Expand Tweet

According to the latest Fortnite leaks, there are over three new features/mechanics in development. Some have been leaked prior to the start of Chapter 5, while others are new.

The addition of wall running has been rumored for some time now, but no new information has come to light. As for rope swinging + rappelling and car hijacking, these features/mechanics are currently in development.

However, given that this is the first time these features have been leaked, they are likely in the early stages. As such, they will not be added to the game this year or may be introduced towards the start of Chapter 6.

2) First-person mode

Expand Tweet

First-person mode could be added in a few months, as the feature has been in development since the start of Chapter 4.

While there is no official timeline of when the mode will be activated, players will get to experience a whole new in-game perspective. In fact, in early 2023, players could try out the first-person mode via a glitch. While patched by Epic Games, it provided a vivid insight.

3) Major collaborations + live events

With Peter Griffin and Solid Snake part of the Chapter 5 Season 1 Big Bang Battle Bass, it sets the stage for what is to come. Based on what Epic Games has showcased thus far, 2024 could be a year for larger-than-life collaborations of every kind.

While nothing has been officially revealed yet, rumors are building. Many speculate that One Piece will become part of the Metaverse, while others claim that Demon Slayer could be the next anime collaboration.

Expand Tweet

Insiders/leakers/data miners who have been right in the past about major collaborations claim that Avatar and Devil May Cry will be featured soon. While there is nothing concrete to go on at the moment, given Epic Games' ambition, it's hard to discredit the possibility.

Moving on from collaborations, live events are another hot topic for 2024. After Eminem was featured during the Big Bang live event, the sky is truly the limit at the moment. While there is no information about any upcoming live events, Fortnite Festival will likely become the main hub for all musical-related happenings.

4) Fortnite Chapter 6

Expand Tweet

Since Chapter 3, Epic Games has been ending each major phase of the storyline within a period of 12 months. As such, Chapter 6 will kick off in December 2024. While it is some time away, the community seems hyped about the possibilities.

Given how much has changed and added in terms of content at the start of Chapter 5 Season 1 alone, Chapter 6 should be another doozy. There could also be a major shift in the game's engine. While Chapter 4 saw the introduction of Unreal Engine 5.1, Chapter 6 may see Unreal Engine 5.5 or a later version in action.

5) Open-world mode

Expand Tweet

The concept of an open-world setting within Fortnite's ecosystem is not something new. Leakers/data miners have been coming across information regarding the same since 2021. Although there's nothing to show as such, many believe that Epic Games is working on an open-world mode.

This would make sense to an extent since the LEGO Fortnite mode features an open-world setting. Players can explore freely, craft, build, and forage for survival. It is possible that Epic Games is planning to learn from the LEGO mode and implement this in another open-world setting.

6) Content update for LEGO Fortnite, Rocket Racing, and Fortnite Festival

Expand Tweet

As mentioned via official and unofficial sources, there is a lot planned for the future of the three new modes that were introduced in December 2023. Epic Games plans to build upon LEGO Fortnite, Rocket Racing, and Fortnite Festival in a huge way.

Several leaks related to the LEGO mode showcase a plethora of new content currently under development. As for Rocket Racing, official sources have mentioned that more cars, tracks, and other such content will be coming soon. As for the Fortnite Festival, Alex Rigopolous, founder and head of Harmonix, confirms that the teams have a lot planned. Things should only get better in time.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!