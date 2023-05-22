Fortnite content update v24.40 early patch notes: New Spider-Man collaboration, Mythic Web Shooters, and more

The next Fortnite update will be released on Tuesday, May 23. Epic Games has already announced the update and released a teaser for it. It turns out that players will get another Spider-Man collaboration. The latest collaboration will bring at least two new skins, as well as a gameplay item. Additionally, the Star Wars event will end as soon as the update comes out.

It's important to note that the next update is not a major one. Instead, it's a content update, meaning it will likely require no download. Content updates are usually smaller, so the focus will be on the new collaboration.

This article will reveal everything we can expect in the upcoming Fortnite update. We'll take a look at the official information from Epic Games, as well as leaks.

The upcoming Fortnite update will bring a new Mythic item

The update will bring another Mythic mobility item (Image via Epic Games)

Fortnite players are familiar with Spider-Man's Web-Shooters. This Mythic item was first released in Chapter 3 Season 1, during the first collaboration with the popular superhero.

A new variant of this item will be released on Tuesday. It's called Spider-Verse Web Shooters, and it functions in about the same way as the old item. The only noticeable difference is the design.

In addition, at least two more skins will come to the Item Shop: Miles Morales and Spider-Man 2099. According to some leaks, Epic Games will also likely release several free cosmetics for players to earn.

Epic Games will release a new version of Spider-Man's mobility item (Image via Epic Games)

While the upcoming Fortnite update won't be massive, there is a chance that we get some minor map changes. Chapter 4 Season 3 is just around the corner, so Epic Games may start preparing the map for it.

At the very least, clone trooper checkpoints will be removed from the island since the Star Wars collaboration will end with the update. This means players have less than 24 hours to complete the special Battle Pass and unlock all its rewards, including Darth Maul.

Additionally, several items and abilities will be vaulted, including Lightsabers and DC-15 Blasters.

The update will conclude the Star Wars collaboration (Image via Epic Games)

The update may also contain a few bug fixes. Epic Games has fixed an issue with Cobra DMR's scope on mobile devices and Nintendo Switch, as well as the glitch that switched the mode to Solo when turning Ranked on or off.

Epic hasn't revealed the exact time of the update yet, but it'll likely be released around 4 am Eastern Time. With the new Fortnite season coming out on June 9, this might be the last update of the current season.

