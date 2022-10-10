Fortnite creative director hints at Midas' return

Fortnite's creative director, Donald Mustard, took to his Twitter account on October 9 to hint at a possible return of Midas to the game.

Earlier in December 2021, Mustard had sent the community into a tizzy after revealing that Midas was not dead. This revelation was rather startling because the entire community saw him get eaten by a Loot Shark in Chapter 2 Season 3. However, nothing materialized from the teaser.

Although Midas did appear during Fortnitemares 2021, it wasn't the same character that tried to break the loot. It was a corrupt and vile snapshot of the original. Fast forward to 2022, with just a few days left before Halloween, Donald Mustard once more decided to drop hints about Midas.

Donald Mustard teases Midas' return to Fortnite once again, but why?

On October 9, Donald Mustard tweeted an image of his Midas Rex action figure. While the tweet in question has no reference or text, given that Midas was speculated to return, this is definitely a hint that everyone’s been waiting for. But what does it mean?

Since Midas Rex was never a part of the storyline in-game, why showcase this snapshot version of the character? Is the original Midas dead, and will this variant take his place, or is it just him armored up to deal with Chrome that's spreading? Well, one theory suggests that this Midas could be different.

As seen at the start of Chapter 3 Season 4, Paradigm used The Zero Point to hop to reality-659. It's possible that she went to find Midas Rex and bring him to the current reality to salvage the situation. If readers are wondering why, there's a legitimate reason.

Ako | Fortnite News @FNChiefAko



You know, with all this Chrome rapidly expanding, one would think that the Golden Touch could be an efficient counter... @DonaldMustard is at it again, and this time we can only assume he's teasing the grand return of Midas!You know, with all this Chrome rapidly expanding, one would think that the Golden Touch could be an efficient counter... #Fortnite .@DonaldMustard is at it again, and this time we can only assume he's teasing the grand return of Midas!You know, with all this Chrome rapidly expanding, one would think that the Golden Touch could be an efficient counter...#Fortnite https://t.co/eduzsCyHVW

Based on Fortnite's lore, Midas can turn anything he touches into gold. Theoretically, this would include Chrome as well. Thus, if he were to use his powers, he may be able to turn Chrome into solid gold. While this also poses some problems, at least The Herald will lose her grip on the island.

In time and with enough effort, the island's defenders may be able to push The Herald's Chrome back to the Sanctum and vanish the foe once and for all. Here's a fan providing a theory for the same.

The Demon In Your Room @DemonInYourR0om @FNChiefAko after thinking about what the cure for the chrome could be, I started thinking of midas. Like what if when he touches it and it just all turns into solid gold and then he can just break it. Or maybe if he touches the herald she will die or something and everything gets reverted @FNChiefAko after thinking about what the cure for the chrome could be, I started thinking of midas. Like what if when he touches it and it just all turns into solid gold and then he can just break it. Or maybe if he touches the herald she will die or something and everything gets reverted

Midas o' Midas, when art thou returning to Fortnite?

Theory and speculation aside, when will Midas return to Fortnite? If the storyline stays its course and Paradigm has indeed gone on to bring Midas Rex to the island, players could see him in-game towards the end of Chapter 3 Season 4.

Midas Rex may not be as friendly as the original character. Since Donald Mustard never specified which Midas was alive, it can be taken for granted that Paradigm knows of another in a different reality.

While replacing evil with lesser evil is not the best solution, it's better than having the island covered in Chrome and slowly being consumed. With that being said, it's left to be seen how things play out. Things can go either way, with about 43 days in hand for the season to end.

Having Midas back on the island as a character will be a sight for sore eyes for longtime fans. Considering that he disappeared at the start of Chapter 2 Season 3, having him back at the end of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 will make for a grand return.

Poll : 0 votes