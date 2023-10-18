Fortnite Creator Economy 2.0 is getting a major update soon

Earlier this year, Epic Games introduced Fortnite Creator Economy 2.0. While the Support-A-Creator code system still exists in-game, Creators will now get paid based on an engagement payout formula. This is based on a few factors such playtime, player retention, and how often players come back to the map. Thus far, the system has worked, and experiences that have been created with a lot of care have profited.

According to the community, this method of paying Creators has made things a lot more streamlined, but Epic Games is not done yet. As per the information mentioned in their latest blog, the engagement payout formula is being updated. This time, they will include in-game transactions that involve V-Bucks, and Creators will be profiting from this as well.

Fortnite Creators to get paid when individual players spend V-Bucks in-game

As per latest developments, Epic Games will be updating the Creator Economy 2.0 with a new engagement payout formula. Effective from November 1, 2023 the developers will be introducing a new metric that rewards Creators when individual players spend V-Bucks in Fortnite. This can be before or after engaging with their island.

According to the blog, this is being done to enable Epic Games to more accurately recognize a Creator’s impact on the shared engagement payout pool. It is also taken as a measure of the overall growth of the Fortnite economy. Sadly, the changes will not be reflected in-game in terms of payout until December 30, 2023.

Given that Epic Games has already paid out a whopping $120,000,000 to Creators since March 2023, this is yet another step forward in the right direction. Nevertheless, it is left to be seen how this new engagement payout formula affects things. Some users are skeptical about how this will exactly work when implemented. Epic Games will likely provide more details by the end of October. But this is not all that is going to be introduced for Creators.

User Generated Content (UGC) selling system will revolutionize Fortnite Creative 2.0

If having an in-dept engagement payout formula was not enough, Epic Games is also currently developing an in-game market. Users will be able to buy and sell props and prefabricated assets in-game. This will be limited to the Creative Mode and in theory, should make creating custom experiences easier and more diversified. That said, it is not necessary for Creators to purchase assets to create maps.

It will be optional, and as per the leaks showcased thus far, the transactions will be conducted in V-Bucks. 3D artists will be able to take full advantage of this upcoming system to essentially farm V-Bucks. There will also be different license types for assets which will determine how often it can be used in maps. It is very likely that Epic Games will further expand upon this once the base system is in place.

