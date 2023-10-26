Fortnite: Damage opponents at 15 meters or more

Combat is an essential part of Fortnite's gameplay, requiring players to adapt and overcome any enemies that they might cross paths with. While a lot of the gameplay revolves around the weapons players use, it is essential for them to understand and strategize during a match in order to maintain their distance from the enemies and come out on top.

With that said, you will have to learn how to damage players from a distance as part of the "This Season" challenge for Week 9 in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4. The task associated with this challenge is to inflict damage on enemy players from a distance of at least 15 meters. Since this challenge is combat and strategy-oriented, the payout in experience points sits around 35,000 XP.

Deal damage to opponents at 15 meters or more in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4

In order to complete this challenge in Fortnite, you need to do a few things: find the right weapons, position yourself, and deal damage to enemy players.

1) Acquire the appropriate weapons

The right weapons can make this challenge much easier. (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

You can use various different weapons for this challenge. However, weapons like ARs and SMGs, which are great for mid-range encounters, work better in case you need to pull back and distance yourself from the enemies.

ARs and SMGs can be found all across the map, including in chests, combat caches, and various NPCs. These weapons can also be acquired by capturing a named location, and opening revealed chests.

2) Maintain your positioning

It is important for players to position themselves appropriately. (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Smart positioning is essential for this challenge as it allows you to not only find the perfect spot to deal damage to players but also predict enemy movements to a certain extent, making it easier for you to know where to aim.

Find elevated ground or a hidden vantage point so that you can spot opponents from a distance while still being in range to inflict damage upon them. The most important thing to keep in mind is to stay at least 15 meters away from the enemy that you want to target.

3) Best ways to deal damage to players from a distance

Long-distance weapons like ARs and sniper rifles can be a great choice. (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

After acquiring the right weapons for the job and positioning yourself appropriately, you can use many different tactics in order to inflict damage on enemies.

If you're at a longer distance, make sure to use an assault rifle or sniper rifle to try and land as many shots as possible. While firing your AR, ensure that you use burst fire instead of full-auto. This helps in controlling the bullet spread and recoil of the rifle, which are an important part of Fortnite's weapon mechanics.

If you're more up close with your target, it is advisable to use an SMG, as it deals more damage to the enemy players at a much faster rate. However, SMGs require strong recoil control in order to be used efficiently, so make sure you know how to handle the weapon of your choice.

