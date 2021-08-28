Fortnite Doodler Wrap Code: How to get exclusive item in the game

Epic Games has recently released the all-new Doodler Wrap in Fortnite Season 7. Ever since the news broke, gamers have wondered how to get hold of this special in-game item.

Fortnite Season 7 has been a fantastic experience from the gamers' point of view. The developers rolled out regular major content updates for the Alien-themed season, keeping gamers stuck in the loop.

The developers also released several exclusive new skins and other in-game items that were up for grabs from the Item Shop or through various collaboration events and quests.

The recent Doodler Wrap has garnered much attention from gamers, and this article will reveal how to get hold of it in Fortnite Season 7.

Fortnite Season 7: Doodler Wrap not reactive like the Danger Frog

The Doodler Wrap is one of the rarest items in the game and is not available in the Fortnite Item Shop. It is exclusively available through specific codes that loopers can use to redeem the item.

The codes for the Doodler Wrap are with a handful of Fortnite streamers and content creators. These personalities are conducting giveaways through which users can get the code for the exclusive in-game item.

It was also discussed that the Doodler Wrap might be available in the Fortnite Item Shop shortly. However, the chances are pretty slim as the Danger Frog Wrap did not feature in the Item Shop.

This item is a simple yet exquisite wrap and features several doodles over what appears to be a white sheet-like cover. However, it is not reactive as the Danger Frog Wrap.

The Danger Frog Wrap used to change colors after a specific interval of time and when fired. However, the Doodler Wrap does not feature any similar characteristics and remains the same throughout.

These giveaways make it quite tricky to get hold of the exclusive items in Fortnite. Only a handful of gamers can get the coveted in-game item, and the rest are left with a baggage of disappointment.

Gamers hope that the giveaway items will be available in the Item Shop soon. However, the unavailability of the Danger Frog Wrap even two months after its initial release has put these hopes in jeopardy.

Epic has been quite generous in Fortnite Season 7. It won't be surprising if the developer decides to roll out the two wraps in the Item Shop before the season ends.

Players are advised to try their luck to get hold of the Doodler Wrap in Fortnite or else wait patiently and hope Epic releases it in the Item Shop soon.

