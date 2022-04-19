Fortnite downtime today (April 19): When will the servers be back up?

The second major update for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 will commence shortly. The update in question, 20.20, will occur after a short downtime. According to the official information, the downtime is set to take place at 4:00 AM Eastern Time on April 19, 2022.

As always, Loopers are requested to log out of the game and end their session at least an hour before the downtime begins. Since servers will be taken offline at 3:30 AM Eastern Time, there's always the possibility of being booted from the game and losing progress.

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus Battle lines continue to shift, the v20.20 update is scheduled for release on April 19th.



Downtime will begin at 04:00 AM ET, with matchmaking being disabled 30 minutes beforehand. Battle lines continue to shift, the v20.20 update is scheduled for release on April 19th. Downtime will begin at 04:00 AM ET, with matchmaking being disabled 30 minutes beforehand. https://t.co/shZMBPcPkH

How long will the Fortnite downtime last today (April 19)?

As always, it's difficult to guess exactly how long the Fortnite downtime will last. Even though the official downtime will only end after a few hours, Loopers will still be able to jump into the game as soon as the update goes live on their respective platforms.

Nevertheless, the official timeline should be sometime around 7:00 AM Eastern Time. However, keep in mind that things may take longer depending on the type of content being added to the game.

New content changes for Fortnite 20.20 update in Chapter 3 Season 2

1) More POI under the control of The Resistance

Jaykey 👑 @JayKeyFN



Daily Bugle



The Daily Bugle has now been claimed by the Seven defeating the IO and destroying the blimp. The IO tank has now been retextured to the Seven design to #Fortnite Hotfix Changes 🗺️[Thread]Daily BugleThe Daily Bugle has now been claimed by the Seven defeating the IO and destroying the blimp. The IO tank has now been retextured to the Seven design to #Fortnite Hotfix Changes 🗺️[Thread]Daily Bugle 📰The Daily Bugle has now been claimed by the Seven defeating the IO and destroying the blimp. The IO tank has now been retextured to the Seven design to https://t.co/J1AZI5DH3r

Like last time, developers have been rather tight-lipped about adding new content to the game. The only official information from Epic Games is that the battle lines of the island will shift.

However, this is nothing new as most readers are already aware that The Seven will launch counterattacks and push back the Imagined Order. By week six, the IO will be left with their mountain stronghold and Loot Lake. This being the case, a fresh offensive is likely to launch this week, and another IO Airship will crash and burn soon.

2) Creative update

HYPEX @HYPEX



- Tank Spawner Device

- Video Player Device

- VFX Creator Device

- Water Devices

- Mounted Artillery Cannon Devices

- Mounted Anti-Vehicle Turret Devices

- Explosive Devices Upcoming Creative Devices coming tonight (via @WeLove_Fortnite ):- Tank Spawner Device- Video Player Device- VFX Creator Device- Water Devices- Mounted Artillery Cannon Devices- Mounted Anti-Vehicle Turret Devices- Explosive Devices Upcoming Creative Devices coming tonight (via @WeLove_Fortnite):- Tank Spawner Device- Video Player Device- VFX Creator Device- Water Devices- Mounted Artillery Cannon Devices- Mounted Anti-Vehicle Turret Devices- Explosive Devices

While there's not much happening on the main island, the Creative community will be receiving some new devices to use. They'll include Tank Spawners, Artillery Cannons, and Explosives.

Hopefully, these devices will allow the creative community to create better maps and action-packed scenarios. Loopers can expect these to go live right after the 20.20 update.

3) CZN Burak emote

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey As part of Lantern Fest 2022, prepare your favorite dish like a pro… or more specifically, Turkish chef CZN Burak! Get the How Sweet! Emote with CZN Burak’s iconic facial expression starting Tuesday, April 19, at 8 PM ET in the Item Shop. As part of Lantern Fest 2022, prepare your favorite dish like a pro… or more specifically, Turkish chef CZN Burak! Get the How Sweet! Emote with CZN Burak’s iconic facial expression starting Tuesday, April 19, at 8 PM ET in the Item Shop. https://t.co/gKKaC45tQL

After winning over hearts on social media and the stomachs of gastronomists, celebrity chef CZN Burak will be getting his very own emote in Fortnite called "How Sweet.' The emote in question will showcase Burak's iconic facial expressions.

According to leaker iFireMonkey, the emote will be available in the item shop on April 19 after the rotation occurs at 7:00 PM Eastern Time. Since it represents a real-life person, it will likely fall under the Icon Series branding.

4) Minor bug fixes

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Bugs currently set to be fixed in v20.20 (next week) Bugs currently set to be fixed in v20.20 (next week) 🐛 Bugs currently set to be fixed in v20.20 (next week) https://t.co/BCyb1zjxVm

Unlike the first major update, the Fortnite 20.20 update will only have a few bug fixes implemented. Here is the list:

Can't slide after sprinting if the "Toggle Sprint" option is off.

Leaving a Boat while boosting on land may cause controllers to Vibrate.

Creative Accolades

Aside from this, players can expect a few hotfixes to be pushed later in the week. This will likely address other minor issues and glitches that remained after the update or have been introduced following the update.

