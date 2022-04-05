Fortnite downtime today (April 5): When will the servers be back up?

The first major update for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is finally here. According to official information, the downtime for the update will occur at 4:00 AM Eastern Time on April 5, 2022.

Given the nature of the update, players are requested to log off and end their game sessions to avoid any unforeseen circumstances. Given that servers will shut down 30 minutes prior to downtime, players should consider logging off by 3:30 AM at the latest.

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus Prepare yourselves, the v20.10 update is scheduled for release on April 5th. Downtime will begin at 04:00 AM ET, with matchmaking being disabled 30 minutes before. Prepare yourselves, the v20.10 update is scheduled for release on April 5th. Downtime will begin at 04:00 AM ET, with matchmaking being disabled 30 minutes before. https://t.co/l1BZwMJ8v8

How long will the Fortnite downtime last today (April 5)?

Given the zero-build fiasco that occurred with the playlist, developers will be looking to double check everything before booting up the servers again. Furthermore, given that a few major bugs in-game have to be smoothened out, testers will check everything as well before the downtime ends.

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus We're beginning to disable matchmaking in preparation for the v20.10 update, with server downtime beginning soon.



We’ll let you all know when downtime has ended! We're beginning to disable matchmaking in preparation for the v20.10 update, with server downtime beginning soon. We’ll let you all know when downtime has ended! https://t.co/xWke4DVoLp

This being the case, the servers may be offline for three hours or a couple more at the most. However, incase of unforeseen events, things may take a while longer. It's impossible to be sure of the timeline.

New content and changes for Fortnite v20.10 update

Ever since Chapter 3 began, developers have been rather tightlipped about new content. Even the official downtime tweet does not hint at anything new. However, since V20.10 will be a major update, there's bound to be new content added to the game. Here's what players can expect to see soon:

1) Bugs no more!

Since the start of Chapter 3, bugs and glitches have taken center stage in the game. Every other day, technical bugs are being discovered. While most are not game-breaking, a few are frustrating. In this major update, Epic Games is going to address numerous bugs and glitches. Here is the list:

Vehicle stuttering and jerking about while driving.

Ziplines between wind turbines on Windbreakers Island not functioning.

Fishing collection book resetting progress.

Previews in the Item Shop map appear tilted.

Last season's quests displayed on 'Tracked Quests' in HUD.

Back Blings floating on some certain outfits.

Bushrangers’ leaves shed excessively after sliding (yes, this is an actual bug).

Aside from General Top and Battle Royale issues, there are a few more problems from Save The World that will be addressed as well. Readers can read about them in the tweet below.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Bugs set to be fixed tomorrow in v20.10: Bugs set to be fixed tomorrow in v20.10: 🐛 Bugs set to be fixed tomorrow in v20.10: https://t.co/RJXh8h98KI

2) New Shotgun

According to Fortnite leaker HYPEX, there is a possibility for a brand new shotgun to be added after the v20.10 update ends. It will feature a single barrel and will shoot one round and then reload. The weapon will feature a tighter spread than the regular Pump Shotgun and each round will have nine pellets. Here are the stats:

HYPEX @HYPEX Upcoming Shotgun Stats.



This one is a a single barrel shotgun, mix of the pump & double barrel. It shoots 1 bullet then reloads just like the double barrel animation (we've seen it in the trailer). The stats go up to Mythic but idk if we'll get a mythic tho, here it is anyway: Upcoming Shotgun Stats.This one is a a single barrel shotgun, mix of the pump & double barrel. It shoots 1 bullet then reloads just like the double barrel animation (we've seen it in the trailer). The stats go up to Mythic but idk if we'll get a mythic tho, here it is anyway: https://t.co/uNcU51ktl9

While the weapon does sound intriguing in nature, Fortnite players will have to be extremely accurate to use the weapon efficiently. Missing a shot may result in the opponent getting the upper hand. Nevertheless, these stats are subject to change upon Epic Games' discretion.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan