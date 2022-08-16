Fortnite downtime today (August 16): When will servers be back up?

The downtime for the Fortnite update v21.40 will start soon. The servers will be taken offline at 3:30 am Eastern Time and the main downtime will begin at 4:00 am sharp. Depending on which platform gets updates first, players may have to wait 30 minutes or more to start seeing leaks.

That said, usually, information about the content of the update is rather limited. While there are a few hints here and there, users don't know the extent of what's to come. Well, this time around, things are a bit different.

Update v21.40 is set to release on August 16th! Downtime starts at 04:00 ET (08:00 UTC), with matchmaking being disabled 30 minutes prior. Yo! Let's Go!Update v21.40 is set to release on August 16th! Downtime starts at 04:00 ET (08:00 UTC), with matchmaking being disabled 30 minutes prior. https://t.co/U2PZKmtor5

Thanks to the hype surrounding the Dragon Ball Super collaboration, everything, including the proverbial kitchen sink, has been leaked. Nevertheless, nothing will be in-game until the grueling downtime and update have been completed.

When will downtime for Fortnite update v21.40 get over?

Given that the update v21.40 contains the Dragon Ball Super collaboration, things may take a while. With lots of things to cross-check and implement in-game, the downtime may last more than two hours.

If this is the case, the servers should be up and running by 7:00 am Eastern Time.

Players must remember that it may take longer than the stipulated time. Nevertheless, even if things take longer, those in Eastern Time Zone will wake up just in time to hop on the hype train and hot-drop into the game.

Expected content for Fortnite update v21.40

As mentioned, Fortnite leakers don't get much information about the content of significant updates. Over the last few updates, everything has been based on logical speculation.

However, this time, someone got a drop on Epic Games and leaked all the details.

1) Dragon Ball Super collaboration/cosmetics

HYPEX @HYPEX The Halloween Broom Mythic will be reskinned into a Flying Nimbus Mythic! The Halloween Broom Mythic will be reskinned into a Flying Nimbus Mythic! https://t.co/aB1jGhSa1z

Thanks to the leaked trailer, leakers have been able to dissect and identify everything that's coming into the game with the collaboration. Starting strong, it can be confirmed that the Halloween Broom Mythic will be reskinned into a Flying Nimbus Mythic.

Capsule Corp and World Tournament may be featured as POIs on the island or in Creative Mode. Goku's attack, Kamehameha, may feature as an in-game mythic, but this cannot be confirmed at the moment.

Shiina @ShiinaBR



- MYTHIC: Kamehameha

- GLIDERS: Flying Nimbus & Saiyan Pod

- EMOTE: Fusion Dance



You will be able to watch anime scenes with other players! Keep in mind that it's still only a rumor.



(via @Luca_dokkan) RUMOR: More details about Fortnite X Dragon Ball!- MYTHIC: Kamehameha- GLIDERS: Flying Nimbus & Saiyan Pod- EMOTE: Fusion DanceYou will be able to watch anime scenes with other players! Keep in mind that it's still only a rumor.(via @AirDokkan RUMOR: More details about Fortnite X Dragon Ball!- MYTHIC: Kamehameha- GLIDERS: Flying Nimbus & Saiyan Pod- EMOTE: Fusion DanceYou will be able to watch anime scenes with other players! Keep in mind that it's still only a rumor.(via @AirDokkan & @Luca_dokkan) https://t.co/iSCgRqtq3P

Coming back to Goku, the character will supposedly have four distinct styles in-game. Vegeta will have three, while Bulma and Beerus will have one each.

Aside from skins/outfits, a plethora of other cosmetics will also be coming to the Item Shop.

2) Daily Bloomgle

After being added to the island as a special POI for the Spider-Man crossover in Chapter 3 Season 1, The Daily Bugle has long served its purpose. According to leakers, the developers are aware of this and will change it in the Fortnite update v21.40.

Given that a Reality Tree has spawned here, it's likely to change into other variants of the POI. Based on rumors, some have suggested that it be entirely replaced with a Dragon Ball Super POI, though that's left to be seen.

For the time being, the former theory holds true.

3) Rift Tour 2.0

fitzy @FitzyLeakz Here we go



the Fortnite Rift Tour 2022 Here we gothe Fortnite Rift Tour 2022 https://t.co/Tp5F9HPwT0

According to Fortnite leaker HYPEX, there's a slight possibility of information pertaining to Rift Tour 2.0 being disclosed during this update. Since a stage was set up for No Sweat Summer, it wouldn't be too outlandish to imagine a concert taking place at the POI.

Marshmello and Billie Eilish are the two main options for artists rumored to be performing in-game soon. However, readers must take this information with a pinch of salt as there are currently no files in-game that support this theory.

4) Bug fixes

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Bugs set to be fixed in tomorrows v21.40 update! Bugs set to be fixed in tomorrows v21.40 update! https://t.co/nMq6f2Ah7T

With Fortnite update 21.40 being a major one for the season, it's obvious that the developers will try to implement a few bug/glitch fixes during downtime. So far, five repairs have been confirmed:

Unable to switch device used for voice chat.

Players on PS5 are unable to assign items to the Creative hotbar using the L2+button.

Prop Mover Device is missing several options.

Crows and other wildlife have lower spawn/drop rates than intended.

PSA: Decreased Performance and FPS.

As mentioned, readers should take this information with a pinch of salt until the game is officially out after the update, and they can confirm any and all additions/changes themselves.

