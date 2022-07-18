Fortnite downtime today (July 18): When will servers be back up?

During the last Fortnite update for v21.20, the downtime occurred on a Wednesday rather than a Tuesday, as is customary. With the newest update, v21.30, the downtime has again been shifted and preponed to Monday.

It's unclear why Epic Games decided to do this, but they must have a good reason.

Coming back to the topic at hand, based on the official information, the downtime for the update v21.30 is scheduled to occur at 4:00 am Eastern Time. As always, servers will be taken offline 30 minutes before it happens.

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus It's Prime time!



Update v21.30 is set to release on July 18th! Downtime starts at 04:00 ET (09:00 UTC), with matchmaking being disabled 30 minutes prior. It’s Prime time! Update v21.30 is set to release on July 18th! Downtime starts at 04:00 ET (09:00 UTC), with matchmaking being disabled 30 minutes prior. https://t.co/7MXBiOViNB

Those still playing or queuing up for a new match should reconsider, as their in-game progress might get lost. That said, here's everything to know about the Fortnite update v21.30.

Length of Fortnite downtime today (July 18)

Given the amount of content being pushed in this update, things could take a while. Epic will want to ensure everything related to the Summer Event 2022 is working as intended. Due to the number of issues the game has been facing lately, it's better to be safe than sorry.

The update can last anywhere from one hour to a few hours, depending on the circumstances. Nevertheless, those wanting to jump into the game as soon as the downtime ends should wait to be sure the servers are stable.

New content and changes for Fortnite v20.30 update

Although Epic hasn't specified the new content for the update v2.30, leakers have provided a fair idea of what to expect. Readers need to remember that not all the content talked about in leaks will appear right after downtime ends.

The content will be added over time until the next update, v20.40. That being said, here's what players can expect to see today.

1) Vibin' Summer Event 2022

MamaLlama007 @MobileMamaLlama Do you think we'll get any of the Which Are You Hoping for? 🤔

The Summer Event for 2022 will go live once the downtime ends. Loopers can expect lots of things to be added to bring in the celebrations. For starters, the Skatepark POI will be fully updated and completed. Skating mechanics may be added in as well.

Aside from this, summer-themed skins will return to the Item Shop. However, which characters will be made into variants for the occasion is currently unknown.

There will also be Summer Event challenges specific to the BR mode. Completing them will likely yield some XP and perhaps cosmetic rewards.

2) Dragon Ball and Transformers collaboration

HYPEX @HYPEX (via The Fortnite x Dragon Ball collab will happen towards the end of August, after Epic's summer break(via @MidaRado

Although it's far too soon, given the timing of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero anime's worldwide release, details could be leaked during the update. Perhaps the files will be added to the game, and data miners will be able to give users a first look at Dragon Ball-related content.

InTheShade - Fortnite Leaks @InTheShadeYT



Players should be able to enter its seats, fire, secondary fire, sprint, and emote from it.



Imagine if this was for the Transformers collab? A new mech-like vehicle is being worked on codenamed "PlateHawk"Players should be able to enter its seats, fire, secondary fire, sprint, and emote from it.Imagine if this was for the Transformers collab? A new mech-like vehicle is being worked on codenamed "PlateHawk"Players should be able to enter its seats, fire, secondary fire, sprint, and emote from it. Imagine if this was for the Transformers collab? 👀 https://t.co/TobA0oIpJF

In addition to the Dragon Ball collaboration, Epic is working on a brand new vehicle. It will function somewhat similar to BRUTE and is supposedly part of the Transformers collaboration in-game.

More details about it may be leaked once the downtime begins.

3) Bugs and glitches

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Here are the currently known bugs that are set to be fixed in the v21.30 update!

Despite Fortnite's Trello board being overwhelmed with bug reports, only two will be fixed in this update. Here's the list:

Frame Rate Limit Settings missing when using GeForce Now on PC.

Grimey Outfit may not always react to eliminations.

It would seem that solving the other issues is going to take a lot more time. They must be taken care of in hotfixes or during the next major Fortnite update v21.40.

