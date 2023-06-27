Fortnite downtime today (June 27): When will servers be back up?

The Fortnite downtime and subsequent update v25.11 will commence at 4 am Eastern Time today (June 27, 2023). Although this is another major update for Chapter 4 Season 3, it will focus on the upcoming Summer Escape event. If this wasn't already made clear by leakers/data miners, Epic Games confirmed the same via an update on Twitter.

That being said, as is customary, the servers will be taken offline 30 minutes prior to the downtime occurring at around 3:30 am Eastern Time. Those engrossed in a long Save The World session should consider logging off beforehand to avoid losing out on progress. The same goes for those grinding out the Battle Pass to gain Seasonal Levels.

How long will the Fortnite downtime last today (June 27)?

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus and get ready to dive into the upcoming Summer Escape Event with v25.11!



Downtime begins at 4 AM EDT and matchmaking will be disabled shortly beforehand. Line up the shotand get ready to dive into the upcoming Summer Escape Eventwith v25.11!Downtime begins at 4 AM EDT and matchmaking will be disabled shortly beforehand. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Line up the shot 💥 and get ready to dive into the upcoming Summer Escape Event ☀️with v25.11! Downtime begins at 4 AM EDT and matchmaking will be disabled shortly beforehand. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/8mRMCJWCyN

Given that this Fortnite update is dedicated to the Summer Escape event, the downtime shouldn't take too long. With things kicking off at 4 am Eastern Time, the update should be over by 6 am Eastern Time. All in all, the downtime should not last more than two hours at most.

However, given the recent slew of issues that have been cropping up, you should not be too surprised if the downtime lasts longer than expected. Nevertheless, with the Summer Escape event only going live sometime next week, presumably July 4, 2023, even if the update is delayed, it will not cause any major problems.

Fixes and content changes for Fortnite update v25.11

Shiina @ShiinaBR Schedule for this year's summer event, according to official and leaked dates:



- Summer event game update -> June 27

- Start of the event -> July 4

- Purradise Meowscles -> July 6 Schedule for this year's summer event, according to official and leaked dates:- Summer event game update -> June 27- Start of the event -> July 4- Purradise Meowscles -> July 6 https://t.co/OfYv7QaXVO

The main attraction for this update is the Summer Escape event, but apart from this, there's a lot more than you can expect to see. One of the major highlights is the upcoming Explosive Repeater. Based on the teaser showcased for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3, the weapon in question will be a single-shot rifle. It will deal a small AOE-based damage upon colliding with a target.

However, despite inflicting explosive damage, it's highly doubtful that the weapon will deal a lot of damage to vehicles and buildings. Given that the Cybertron Cannon is already an effective weapon against both of them, the Explosive Repeater will likely be limited to anti-personnel usage. Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see if players use it in combat.

Wenso @Wensoing



#Fortnite The Explosive Repeater should release next week, as it is apart of the Week 4 quests that release next week The Explosive Repeater should release next week, as it is apart of the Week 4 quests that release next week#Fortnite https://t.co/2YupwjCrov

Aside from this new weapon, Ice Creams will be unvaulted as well. This will give you more options to choose from when needing to heal in the heat of battle. With some of them providing temporary buffs, they will switch up combat to a large extent as well in certain situations.

Moving on from new weapons/items, a lot of Outfits will be added in as well. The Item Shop will be flooded with summer-themed cosmetics. You can expect a lot of old as well as new cosmetics to be added in via an early rotation once the downtime ends. It's very likely that Epic Games will also do a full reveal for the July Crew Pack, and it will be interesting to see which character will be added in.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey The following bugs are set to be fixed in the v25.11 Update (which should be announced tonight):



- Crowns are unable to be dropped

- Cloak Gauntlets unintentionally appear as Mythic rarity The following bugs are set to be fixed in the v25.11 Update (which should be announced tonight):- Crowns are unable to be dropped- Cloak Gauntlets unintentionally appear as Mythic rarity https://t.co/59F50vRB3i

Lastly, there will be two minor bug fixes as well. Although they aren't causing major issues in-game, having them sorted out will improve the overall quality of life for players in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3.

Poll : 0 votes