Fortnite downtime today (June 27): When will servers be back up?

The Fortnite downtime and subsequent update v25.11 will commence at 4 am Eastern Time today (June 27, 2023). Although this is another major update for Chapter 4 Season 3, it will focus on the upcoming Summer Escape event. If this wasn't already made clear by leakers/data miners, Epic Games confirmed the same via an update on Twitter.
That being said, as is customary, the servers will be taken offline 30 minutes prior to the downtime occurring at around 3:30 am Eastern Time. Those engrossed in a long Save The World session should consider logging off beforehand to avoid losing out on progress. The same goes for those grinding out the Battle Pass to gain Seasonal Levels.
How long will the Fortnite downtime last today (June 27)?
Given that this Fortnite update is dedicated to the Summer Escape event, the downtime shouldn't take too long. With things kicking off at 4 am Eastern Time, the update should be over by 6 am Eastern Time. All in all, the downtime should not last more than two hours at most.
However, given the recent slew of issues that have been cropping up, you should not be too surprised if the downtime lasts longer than expected. Nevertheless, with the Summer Escape event only going live sometime next week, presumably July 4, 2023, even if the update is delayed, it will not cause any major problems.
Fixes and content changes for Fortnite update v25.11
The main attraction for this update is the Summer Escape event, but apart from this, there's a lot more than you can expect to see. One of the major highlights is the upcoming Explosive Repeater. Based on the teaser showcased for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3, the weapon in question will be a single-shot rifle. It will deal a small AOE-based damage upon colliding with a target.
However, despite inflicting explosive damage, it's highly doubtful that the weapon will deal a lot of damage to vehicles and buildings. Given that the Cybertron Cannon is already an effective weapon against both of them, the Explosive Repeater will likely be limited to anti-personnel usage. Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see if players use it in combat.
Aside from this new weapon, Ice Creams will be unvaulted as well. This will give you more options to choose from when needing to heal in the heat of battle. With some of them providing temporary buffs, they will switch up combat to a large extent as well in certain situations.
Moving on from new weapons/items, a lot of Outfits will be added in as well. The Item Shop will be flooded with summer-themed cosmetics. You can expect a lot of old as well as new cosmetics to be added in via an early rotation once the downtime ends. It's very likely that Epic Games will also do a full reveal for the July Crew Pack, and it will be interesting to see which character will be added in.
Lastly, there will be two minor bug fixes as well. Although they aren't causing major issues in-game, having them sorted out will improve the overall quality of life for players in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3.