Fortnite downtime today (September 7): When will servers be back up?

The Fortnite update v21.51 marks the end of Chapter 3 Season 3. This is the last update for the current season and is set to commence at 4:00 am Eastern Time. According to the leakers, there's not much to expect from this update. Referring to it as a patch would make more sense.

That being said, the servers will still be taken offline at 3:30 am ET. To avoid losing progress and running into issues, players are requested to log off beforehand. Playing the game before downtime begins is not a good idea.

How long will Fortnite downtime last today (September 7)?

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus We'll be releasing Update v21.51 tomorrow September 7th. Downtime starts at 4:00 AM ET (08:00 UTC), with matchmaking being disabled 30 minutes prior. We'll be releasing Update v21.51 tomorrow September 7th. Downtime starts at 4:00 AM ET (08:00 UTC), with matchmaking being disabled 30 minutes prior. https://t.co/Y8nxfHNiNl

Since this is the last update/patch of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, the downtime shouldn't last long. Given that no substantial content will be added, the downtime will likely be used to do a routine check and nothing else. If such is the case, the downtime will last at least an hour.

However, players must know that this will change depending on the situation. If the developers run into technical issues, the downtime period may be extended, during which the servers will remain offline. That being said. Hopefully, things will go smoothly and efficiently.

New content and changes for Fortnite update v21.51

Despite no new content for the update v21.51, that doesn't mean that new things will not be added to the game. According to leakers, this update/patch will be used to add in things that will help make the transition to the next season seamless. That being said, here's what players can expect to see.

1) More Black Goo on the island

Following the last major update, v21.50, Black Goo, which is some residue, began to appear on the spawn island. According to the leakers, this wasn't random. It was done to provide a hint as to what the next season could bring.

While there's not much information about it, it's speculated that it hints at the return of the Oil Rig POI. Once the downtime ends for Fortnite update v21.51, there's bound to be more information available on this matter. Perhaps leakers will discover hints within the files.

2) Minor map and ambient changes

Jaykey 👑 @JayKeyFN Reality Energy ☄️



The Reality Tree is growing even stronger in power... Energy beams can now be found emitting from the tree Reality Energy ☄️The Reality Tree is growing even stronger in power... Energy beams can now be found emitting from the tree https://t.co/h94gWt9cpH

After the latest update, the Reality Tree began pulsating to an extent. It's powering up for a reason. What this could be is currently unknown. While these changes are mostly cosmetic and ambient, they are not random. Players can expect to see more such changes in the Fortnite update v21.51.

Apart from these changes, a few things on the map may also change. For instance, a few POIs may get minor updates, and more Reality Trees may spawn. If such is the case, they will continue until the season ends.

3) Clues and hints about next season

Jthefox101 | Fortnite Leaks & News  @Jthefox101YT Things to Expect in 21.51:

( ? - Possible no ? - Possibly coming out)

- Last Weekly Challenges for this Season Decrypted

- Event Files?

- More Season 4 Leaks?

- Fortnite's 5th Birthday Event

- Wild Weeks / Bargain Bin Week Challenges (Already Decrypted)

- And More! Things to Expect in 21.51:( ? - Possible no ? - Possibly coming out)- Last Weekly Challenges for this Season Decrypted- Event Files?- More Season 4 Leaks?- Fortnite's 5th Birthday Event- Wild Weeks / Bargain Bin Week Challenges (Already Decrypted)- And More!

Veteran leaker HYPEX said:

"This is not an update like the other ones, It *might* have something but judging from the history of .01 updates, they usually have next season buildup stuff and not actual content. We only have 1 set of content left and it's a Wild Week."

This Fortnite update will not contain any meaningful content. Given how these minor updates work, they usually only provide hints about what players can expect next season. That being said, many Easter Eggs and hints can be expected to be seen once the downtime ends.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Srijan Sen