Fortnite Dreamhack 2022: Tournament start date, how to register, prize money and more

The Fortnite competitive scene continues to grow every season. Arena mode continues to get more and more prominent, with tons of players playing it all the time. It's even expanded into the more casual areas, as featured cups are available for everyone.

In that regard, the Chica Cup is a form of competitive gaming, though a lot of gamers who participated likely had very little competitive experience. Now, there's a new tournament that will probably have a pretty broad audience.

Fortnite Dreamhack 2022 is starting soon and players will need to know when and how to get involved. Here's the complete guide.

Fortnite Dreamhack 2022: A complete guide to the latest tournament

Several times throughout the past, Fortnite and the Dreamhack Open have hosted tournaments with huge cash prizes. This year is poised to be no different. The tournament will be from June 18 to June 20 in Elmia, Jönköping, Sweden.

The only downside is that it is local. What players will need, according to Dreamhack, to participate is just a LAN ticket (Local Area Network). Anyone who isn't able to travel to Sweden will be unable to participate.

Tournament will be held in June (Image via Dreamhack)

This is quite unfortunate as Fortnite Dreamhack 2022 has a massive prize pool. This year, there's $200,000 USD (or 2028680.00 Swedish kronor) at stake. This is split across two separate tournaments: Battle Royale and Zero Build.

Many competitive players may not be too happy about the inclusion of a Zero Build tournament in Fortnite, but nevertheless, both mods are featured. Interestingly, both have a $100,000 USD cash prize that will likely go to the top few players in each tournament.

In terms of registering, players only need to purchase a LAN ticket. All types of tickets are available from this website. There are three different types:

Regular

Premium

20+ Premium

There's also a pass for people who want to come to the tournament but don't want to play. Here's what Fortnite Dreamhack 2022 said about it:

"Want to attend the festival but don’t wish to join the BYOC party? With this ticket type, you’ll have access to all other activities such as freeplay games, art zones, main stage concerts, esports tournaments, the expo, and more!"

Both tournaments will be Solo mode, so there will be no teaming up for this particular contest. Additionally, there is no cap on registration as Fortnite Dreamhack 2022 is hoping to be one of the biggest tournaments in a while.

It should be noted that there will be other events in other locations, such as Dallas, Valencia, Atlanta, Rotterdam and more. All information about these events can be found on the Dreamhack website.

