Fortnite 'Durrburger' breakfast goes viral on Twitter

Fortnite is an extremely popular game. It has arguably been the most popular game since it was released almost five years ago. Everyone either plays (or played) it or knows someone who does. It's instantly recognizable, too, as it has a familiar art style and iconic characters.

It has also gotten into popular culture. There are Funko Pops of Fortnite characters like Battle Hound, Midas, Peely, and many others. There are even rumors of a movie about the game, though that's a long way off if it ever happens.

The game has transcended the gaming industry and permeated other areas. A viral tweet has gotten that way thanks in large part to it being so recognizable by everyone.

Fortnite Durrburger replica proves everyone loves and recognizes the game

The tweet comes from FitzyLeaks, who's best known for posting leaks and rumors regarding upcoming events in the game. This tweet shows how well known Fortnite truly is.

Simply adding just a few things to an ordinary meal makes it something straight out of the game. A cheeseburger is one thing, but a Durrburger is something else entirely.

The creator simply added what looks like either a piece of turkey bacon or ham for the classic tongue sticking out. They added an olive on top, as is present on Durrburger.

The eyes are a perfect match for the in-game version of this delectible treat and clearly the community is loving it. They've given it almost 13,000 likes at the time of writing.

What is the Durr Burger?

The Durr Burger has long been a staple of the game. According to the Fortnite Wiki:

"The Durr Burger is a fictional fast food chain in the Fortnite universe. It can be seen in some of Save the World's suburb areas, in Battle Royale, and can currently be found in Party Royale. The mascot of the chain is Beef Boss."

Beef Boss in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

The Durr Burger has long been a rival to Uncle Pete's Pizza Pit, which made a small return in Chapter 3 Season 3.

Right now, the only thing left of the franchise is a Durr Burger food truck on the map. This food truck was first added in Chapter 3 Season 1 and then removed for Chapter 3 Season 2.

The Durr Burger is one of the oldest parts of the game. It was first added to Greasy Grove all the way back in Chapter 1 Season 1. In Chapter 1 Season 6, it was sadly closed.

In Chapter 1 Season 7, it reopened, this time in Retail Row. It has since come and gone, most notably returning in Chapter 2 Season 5 and destroying half of what was Logjam Woodworks.

After that, it became a food truck which it has stayed since then. Given its connection to the game, it wouldn't be a surprise at all to see it return at some point, especially if Chapter 3 Season 4 is a time travel or throwback season, as leaks suggest.

