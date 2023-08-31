Fortnite: Eliminate enemy players with a Mythic or Exotic weapon

Certain weapons stand out from the crowd in Fortnite. These are usually the rarest of the rare and are nigh impossible to obtain all the time. Seeking them out usually involves numerous prerequisites or combat-oriented tasks. For instance, in Chapter 4 Season 4, Mythic weapons can be found locked away in Kado Thorne's Vaults.

That being said, as part of the "This Season" challenge for Week 1 in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4, you will have to eliminate a few enemy players. This task will have to be done using only a Mythic or Exotic weapon. With the challenge being difficult due to several overlapping prerequisites, upon completion, one Level-Up Token (80,000 XP) will be granted to you.

How to eliminate enemy players with a Mythic or Exotic weapon in Fortnite

To complete this challenge, you must do two things: Find a Mythic or Exotic weapon, and use it to eliminate five enemy players.

1) Obtain a Mythic or Exotic weapons

Finding a Mythic or Exotic weapon is going to be challenging (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

There are a few ways to obtain a Mythic weapon in Chapter 4 Season 4. The first method is rather simple, but may be difficult to execute. You will have to take on one of the many NPC Bosses that are present in-game.

This includes the likes of Kado Thorne (Thorne's Scoped Burst SMG), Diamond Dealer (Diamond's Thermal DRM), and Heart Dealer (Heart's Havoc Suppressed Rifle). Depending on what weapon you are proficient in, you will have to seek out the NPC Bosses accordingly. However, be warned, you will not be the only player going after these NPC Bosses and taking them on in combat will not be easy.

Break into the Vaults to get Mythic weapons (Image Epic Games/Fortnite)

The other method to obtain Mythic weapons in Chapter 4 Season 4 is by breaking into one of Kado Thorne's Vaults. They can be found at the new Named Locations (Relentless Retreat, Eclipsed Estate, and Sanguine Suites) that have been added in with the last update.

When it comes to Exotic weapons, they can be purchased from NPCs located on the island. Although they will cost a lot of gold bars, they are worth the price given how powerful they tend to be. All of Exotics present in-game also have their own individual unique perk.

2) Use it to eliminate five enemy players

Try to eliminate as many enemy players as possible in a single match (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

After acquiring a Mythic or Exotic weapon, the only thing that's left to do is find and eliminate enemy players during the match. Given that it takes time/resources to secure a Mythic or Exotic, it's best to try and complete this challenge in a single match.

This will save you the trouble of having to go through the same process in yet another match(s). After five enemy players have been eliminated, you will gain 80,000 experience points.

