Fortnite artist makes all members of The Seven unite in a concept art

Fortnite has an island that is filled with interesting characters that contribute to the storyline. From the first time players saw Jonesy speak to Dwayne Johnson making an appearance as The Foundation, the game has offered its player base a bunch of exciting content.

Currently, there is a war between two major factions on the island: the Imagined Order and The Seven. Both parties have their own intentions where one side wants to protect the loop, and the other wants to break it.

The IO have their own forces around the island that are ensuring the loopers and The Seven sustain heavy damage. The Seven are still struggling to make their team whole, with two of its members missing. One is the long-lost The Paradigm, whereas the other is the newly leaked The Order.

Fortnite fan unites The Seven in amazing concept art

#Fortnite It's been so long since I did a personal render, glad we have all of the Seven finally, hope you like 🥹Download link below #Fortnite Art

The recent leaks regarding the final member of The Seven, The Order, saw the player base go bonkers. Seeing this, a Fortnite fan and artist called Tristy Snow made a concept art assembling all the members of The Seven next to one another.

The community knows all the members of The Seven, namely:

The Foundation

The Visitor

The Scientist

The Paradigm

The Imagined

The Origin

The Order

i ;pve how they each have something reelated to them in their hands

The fan art also depicts each of the members' powers and elemental abilities that they carry in their hands. Several fans were quick to spot the difference between the members' masks and their gear.

These two sisters have no memory of their past, while all IO Files of The Seven don't mention them..



They clearly once worked for the IO, a plot twist would be for them to be Geno's daughters 🤔

The Imagined & The Order: A reckless fighter and a top spy for The Seven!These two sisters have no memory of their past, while all IO Files of The Seven don't mention them..They clearly once worked for the IO, a plot twist would be for them to be Geno's daughters 🤔 #Fortnite

However, certain players also learned from the leaks that The Seven's members, The Imagined and The Order, are sisters who have no recollection of their past.

They also drew speculation about the fact that if their names were combined together, it would make Imagined Order and that they once worked for the IO. Other theories also state that they might be the daughters of Geno, who is the presumed head of the IO.

It's very clear at this point since it's the end of the season that The Imagined is desperate to know about her past since Jonsey mentioned last week she's tired of not knowing it.If The Imagined & The Order get desperate enough than they may betray The Seven to find their past!!

While the community comes up with more theories, fans have also noticed that their mentions are not in the files of the IO, while other members of The Seven are on record. However, one of the players observed that The Imagined was curious to learn about her past, as Jonesy mentioned it in The Resistance Quests last week. They might think that both the sisters may betray The Seven to feed their curiosity about their past.

As speculations grow, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is nearing its end, and loopers are all but excited for the next season and the exciting twists in the plot it'll bring.

