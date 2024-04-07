Fortnite Farmlife 4: UEFN map code, how to play, and more

The presence of the Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN) allows creators to let their imagination run wild and build maps that are very different from the game's usual Battle Royale loop, providing a truly immersive experience. A particular category of maps, Tycoon maps, have been growing increasingly popular as experiences among players, and what better setting for an experience like that than building your own farm?

This is what exactly what the Farmlife 4 map, a Tycoon map created by Fortnite Creator a-blind-date provides for players, allowing you to role play as a farmer and setting you on a path to building your own farm filled with wildlife and minerals. This article will break down how you can find the Farmlife 4 map and get started on your farming experience.

Everything you need to know about the Fortnite Farmlife 4 map

Players can farm their cattle and stock on the Farmlife 4 map (Image via MBT on YouTube, Epic Games)

UEFN map code

Due to their flashy nature and sense of progression, Tycoon maps' popularity has been growing steadily. The Farmlife 4 map should be relatively easy to spot among the other Creative maps in the Discover menu. However, if you are unable to find the map for some reason or just simply want to skip the hassle, you can make your way to the search icon in the top left corner of the main Fortnite Battle Royale lobby.

Here, you will find a search bar prompting you to enter the designated UEFN map code for the Farmlife 4 map: 3760-6050-4737. Once you have entered the assigned map code, you can hit 'Confirm'. This will change your current game mode to the Farmlife 4 map, and you can now prepare to enter a match and get started on your farm.

How to play

Players can even set up silos on the Fortnite Farmlife 4 (Image via MBT on YouTube, Epic Games)

Once you load into a match on the Farmlife 4 map, you will spawn in a small barn after being treated to a cinematic cutscene of the vast fields that come with your farm. Exiting the barn, you can begin your farming journey by growing some wheat and using that to progress further.

The Farmlife 4 map prides itself in having a lot of content for players to explore, and this is highlighted with the map allowing players to essentially set up a farming empire with silos, cattle, and stock. You can even milk cows and dip your feet in the dairy industry to expand your business further.

Additionally, like most UEFN experiences, the Farmlife 4 map provides you with a lot of XP for the Battle Pass, so you can keep farming while also progressing through the tiers.

