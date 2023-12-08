Fortnite Festival Season 1 Pass to supposedly cost 1,800 V-Bucks, not part of Crew Pack

Fortnite Festival is the highly anticipated rhythm and music-based game mode akin to Guitar Hero, and the mode is set to usher in a new era of melodic excitement and rhythmic challenges to the game. Alongside the fresh experience of a music-based game mode, the mode also introduces the Event Pass, a Battle Pass-like system tailored exclusively for the Festival game mode.

For players eager to get their hands on the Season 1 Pass for the Fortnite Festival, leaks from X (formerly Twitter) user iFireMonkey suggest that the cost of entry is supposedly 1800 V-Bucks. This separate Event Pass system offers a unique progression track that is specific to the Festival experience.

Fortnite Festival Season 1 Event Pass will not be part of the Crew Pack

Expand Tweet

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

While the price of the Event Pass is clearly higher than the traditional Battle Pass, it's important to remember that the Event Pass is distinct and will not be bundled as part of the Crew Pack subscription.

Unlike the Crew Pack, which provides players with a curated monthly selection of V-Bucks, cosmetics, and the Battle Pass, the Season 1 Event Pass stands on its own, with the separation of these two elements emphasizing the distinct nature of the Festival experience, allowing players the freedom to choose their preferred avenue of engagement.

Additionally, iFireMonkey pointed out that all in-game rewards part of the Season 1 Battle Pass, reportedly titled 'Opening Night', will not be exclusive to the Event Pass. This means that these rewards may come to the Item Shop at a future date, potentially at a higher price point than the Event Pass.

What is included in the Fortnite Festival Season 1 Battle Pass?

Expand Tweet

The Festival's Season 1 Event Pass has been reported to bring a plethora of rewards to the game, with some elements being exclusive to the Festival game mode while others will be available in the Battle Royale experience, too. The Event Pass is said to have both a free and paid variation, allowing all players to explore the rewards the mode has to offer.

While the collaboration with The Weeknd is undoubtedly the highlight, the Pass will bring other rewards too. The full list of rewards is given below:

1 The Weeknd Skin, 1 Microphone, 1 Sludgie Keytar

2 Loading Screens, 2 Auras

3 Basses, 3 Emojis

9 Jam Tracks

The Fortnite Festival Season 1 Battle Pass will bring with it multiple new cosmetics, including instruments for players to utilize in the game mode and brand new Auras that will serve as a visual indicator of players performing well in the game mode. With a lineup of such enticing rewards, the new Battle Pass is sure to be a symphony of excitement for players when it launches on December 9, 2023.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!