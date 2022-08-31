Fortnite Frozst Survival: Map Code, Rainbow Royale challenges, and more

The latest Fortnite update has introduced quite a few new changes to the game. Slight map changes have occurred, skins have been released, and both the Fall Fest event and the Rainbow Royale event have kicked off. There's plenty for gamers to do before the end of Chapter 3 Season 3.

Challenges were added as a result of these events and serve as some of the last few opportunities to earn XP towards this season's battle pass and unlocking Darth Vader or bonus styles for skins.

The challenges are linked to Creative maps, and one of them is Frozst Survival. Here's how to access it, what challenges can be done, and more details.

Fortnite Creative map Frozst Survival: A complete guide

There are six Creative maps being featured right now, each having two challenges attached to them. The two challenges associated with Frozst Survival are to reach level 20 and deal a total of 1,000 damage.

The map code can be found in the description of the challenge as well as in the Featured section. The complete code is: 2258-7588-2382.

Upon entering this map, Fortnite players have to choose a difficulty to play on. Casual is recommended for most players.

Hordes of frozen cube monsters will come at gamers, and the objective is to survive. These are the only antagonists, meaning the 1,000 damage will need to be dealt to them.

Cube monsters are the enemy (Image via Epic Games)

They carry a higher health bar than Fortnite players do, so killing a few of them can easily rack up a lot of damage. The waves can last a long time, especially the further players get, but they have to get to level 20 to complete the challenge.

Loopers have the opportunity to upgrade their weapons and buy other items to help them survive. This map is similar to Call of Duty zombies in that waves of zombies appear round after round.

Playing with other players helps to stay alive longer as they can help eliminate parts of the waves so that everyone can get to level 20.

Here are the rest of the challenges for the event, each of which is worth 10,000 seasonal XP for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3:

Eliminate three opponents without dying in One Shot Gun Game (5)

Eliminate 55 opponents in One Shot Gun Game

Reach level 20 in Frozst Survival

Deal 1,000 damage in 10 seconds in Frozst Survival

Complete three biome escapes in Escape the World Parkour

Complete Escape the World Parkour

Destroy 50 structures in GO GOATED!

Deal 5,000 damage to opponents in GO GOATED!

Spend 250 gold in Monster Wars

Outlive three monsters in Monster Wars

Complete three achievements at Rainbow Crossroads (10)

Throw 20 paint at Rainbow Crossroads

There are four free rewards available as well:

Taco Takeoff loading screen

Cuddle Kickflip style for the Back Board back bling

Above the Clouds weapon wrap

Another style for the Back Board back bling

These will be available after completing one, four, seven, and ten individual Fortnite challenges from this event.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Danyal Arabi