Fortnite glitch allows players to literally 'carry' their friends with them, here is how

In a recent update, Fortnite introduced a new consumable called 'Pizza Party,' which both sides of the community seem to love. But even there, loopers couldn't resist finding a glitch and using it to the fullest.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 has the most meta, glitches and Easter eggs that players experience in-game. Loopers have been moving around the island, either getting eliminated by a Killer Toilet or taking fall damage while web-swinging using Spider-Man's Web-Shooters.

While some enjoy these glitches and meta, the competitive side is frustrated with such elements that ruin their dedication to the game.

Fortnite YouTuber demonstrates how to carry friends using a glitch

Fortnite YouTuber GlitchKing, aka GKI, is known for discovering several glitches around the game. In a recent clip, he found a glitch where players can carry their teammates across the map, and the community was left in disbelief.

GKI builds a ramp and a floor to commence the glitch

He then instructs the players to build a ramp and a floor piece so that the glitch can commence. Upon doing that, players need to make sure the snowman is just underneath the floor piece.

The YouTuber edits the floor piece to make the Pizza Party box fall over the Snowman

Upon doing so, he suggests that players to throw the Pizza Party consumable on the floor, underneath which their friend is standing. Later the player needs to edit the two squares on the floor facing them and remove it so the Pizza box falls on the head of their partner.

GKI travels the map on his friend's head while gaining a height advantage

Once the box is over the snowman, the player can jump on it from the ramp and continue to travel whenever the snowman moves. It might be a good idea to use it to gain some extra altitude advantage over opponents. Maybe, getting a high ground now won't be so difficult anymore.

Fortnite Chapter 3 is full of glitches

The newly released Chapter 3 is full of glitches ranging from Battle Royale meta to Creative XP glitches that the loopers exploit on a daily basis. Epic hasn't issued an official warning to those who are using these in Chapter 3, but is definitely keeping a close eye on them.

With weekly updates and the nerfing of weapons to balance them out, Fortnite players are quite hopeful that they won't see such glitches again in the upcoming season 2. Due to the increase of these glitches, the cheaters in-game have also increased over time which has surely made the competitive and pro community mad about the game.

