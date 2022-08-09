Fortnite glitch allows players to super jump: Here's how to do it

A new Fortnite glitch allows players to jump high in the air and surprise their enemies. The glitch is very effective and can be used to score easy eliminations. However, it takes a bit of practice to pull it off.

This is just one of many glitches that have appeared in the popular video game lately. This was somewhat expected as Epic Games was on summer break for two weeks, so there weren't many people who were able to monitor the situation and release bug fixes.

Fortnite @FortniteGame If you can’t catch a vibe, hit a nearby fishing hole and catch yourself the unvaulted Zero Point Fish If you can’t catch a vibe, hit a nearby fishing hole and catch yourself the unvaulted Zero Point Fish 🐟 https://t.co/DqMR6j9oHF

Fortunately, the developers are coming off their break and will release a big update soon. Until then, players can use the latest glitch to jump high in the air and shock their opponents in Fortnite.

New Fortnite glitch is quite tricky to do

Fortnite characters can jump very high when they are not fatigued, but that's nothing in comparison to what the latest glitch allows them to do. The glitch uses a Zero Point fish to send players high up in the air.

To perform the new Fortnite glitch, players can grab a fishing pole or Harpoon Gun and find a fishing spot. They will then need to catch a Zero Point fish. They should catch at least two or three since they will need some practice before the glitch works.

Once they catch a fish, players need to consume it. They will then gain a special effect that allows players to phase quickly over the island. Under this effect, players need to build a wall and double jump on it. If they do this properly, they will be sent flying high in the air.

The glitch is quite tricky as players need to avoid mantling the wall that they build. To cancel the mantling and avoid the animation, players should hold the shoot button.

How to use new Fortnite glitch and where to practice it

The new Fortnite glitch can be used to either surprise enemies or run away from them. Since players will be launched high in the air, they can easily land on their enemies and hit them with a shotgun. Considering that players will be falling from the sky, this increases their chances of landing a headshot.

The vertical launch in the air isn't very useful if players need to run away from the storm. However, once they consume a Zero Point fish, they will be able to dash forward and move over the island as they fall down.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Zero Point Fish can now be caught VIA fishing! Zero Point Fish can now be caught VIA fishing! https://t.co/I05By1hrLh

Finally, the Fortnite glitch can be used to take ground advantage away from enemies. If players have no other way of reaching their enemies or it's too risky to build up to them, they can simply launch themselves in the air and land on them.

The glitch requires a lot of practice since most players will get the mantling animation while trying to perform it.

This is why players should join the Battle Lab, where they can practice glitches without being interrupted by enemies. Once players master the glitch, they can get into a real match and see if they can surprise their opponents with it.

The Zero Point fish was unvaulted during the No Sweat Summer event. It will most likely return to the vault very soon, which is why the glitch won't be in the game for a long time.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh