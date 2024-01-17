Fortnite glitch eliminates player in the worst possible way, community left dumbfounded

Fortnite glitches are the bane of players in-game. They disrupt gameplay and can get players eliminated in numerous ways. Speaking of which, in Chapter 5 Season 1, players have gotten eliminated by jumping off the Train and landing in a ravine, getting cluster-bombed from a sky-base, and sniped out of thin air. Some have even glitched out on sloped roofs and then picked off by opponents.

As such, players often take a lot of precautions while engaging opponents. At the slightest hint of danger or risk of being overwhelmed, they rotate out of the area and get to safety. One such player, known as HennyyHero on Reddit, tried to do something similar, but they ended up being eliminated in the worst way possible due to a Fortnite glitch.

Fortnite glitch causes player to get stuck in a door and eliminated

This woeful tale begins with our player, HennyyHero, who decided to take on a member of The Society known as Montague. He is located at the beautiful resort called Grand Glacier. It is one of the most posh Named Locations on the island and is heavily guarded by Henchmen.

At times, it is contested by players during the early game. Given the presence of a Vault that lies beneath the property, there is a lot of loot to be claimed. Montague's Enforcer AR (Mythic) and Montague's Medallion can also be claimed by defeating the Boss NPC in battle.

Returning to the player's woeful demise after engaging Montague, it became clear that things would not turn out well. Thus, HennyyHero decided it would be best to make a quick getaway through the nearest door and escape the gunfight. Sadly, things did not go according to plan due to a silly Fortnite glitch.

Here is the clip of the incident:

As seen in the video, rather than being able to make a quick getaway, HennyyHero got stuck in a door due to a weird Fortnite glitch. Despite their best efforts, they could not get past the door frame and escape to the adjacent room. After getting stuck, they were eventually eliminated by another player who took the liberty of shooting them in the back. Here is how a few users reacted:

As seen from the comments, the community has reacted with a blend of utter shock and surprise along with a hint of frustration. Given that HennyyHero had a clear getaway route, they should not have gotten stuck in the doorframe by any means. While this is hilarious to an extent, it sheds light on the pressing matter at hand.

Fortnite glitches are slowly getting out of hand in Chapter 5 Season 1

Fortnite glitches are mostly limited to cosmetics and are not something new, but of late, they have been affecting gameplay as well. There have been a few major glitches over the past few weeks.

The first was discovered shortly after Winterfest 2023 began. It was related to the Icy Grappler, which was vaulted and replaced with the regular Grappler. The Grapple Blade was the next to be affected. Players were being dragged long distances at random.

A Fortnite Storm glitch was also identified at the start of 2024. Players were camping in the Storm despite Storm Sickness being active. However, it seems to have been patched at the moment.

The latest Fortnite glitches include players getting stuck on sloped roofs, entering Vaults without Society Medallions, and, of course, getting stuck on doors. Hopefully, Epic Games will look into these Fortnite glitches and patch them during the upcoming update v28.10, which should arrive on January 23, 2024. Letting them remain in-game will not be good for morale.

