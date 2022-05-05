Latest Fortnite glitch makes player using a lightsaber disappear

Fortnite is known for its diverse fan base and various items available in the game. Loopers can experience different elements and features that are available in-game for different purposes. The battle royale has provided the community with different items apart from traditional weapons and consumables. These items either originate from the game or are featured with different collaborations or universes that collide with the looped island.

Some elements are kept forever on the island while others are only there for a short period of time. One such item that has finally made a return to Chapter 3 Season 2 is Lightsabers from the Star Wars franchise. This has hyped the community into using them as well as introducing a Duos Lightning cup dedicated to these mighty weapons and May the Fourth, which is known as the Star Wars Day. With its return, famous Fortnite content creator Ninja hopped into Fortnite and came across a glitch that made the weapon even mightier.

Latest Fortnite glitch makes players using lightsaber go invisible

As the community celebrates the return of the Lightsabers, some loopers have experienced game-breaking glitches. One of the glitches makes loopers invisible for a short period of time.

Ninja @Ninja THE NEW LIGHTSABER IS SUPER OP! @Fortnitegame THE NEW LIGHTSABER IS SUPER OP! @Fortnitegame https://t.co/fgiFHWoDwd

This glitch was experienced by Ninja when he encountered a player using a Lightsaber. As he tried to eliminate the looper with a gun, the opposing player turned invisible in the middle of the fight while using the red Kylo Ren Lightsaber. This ultimately led to Ninja getting eliminated and being shocked by what he had experienced.

The clip went viral within the community, and loopers have started to wonder on how to recreate the glitch in their game. With the growing search for more Lightsaber glitches, the community has been quite vocal towards its return in-game.

How are lightsabers over-powered in Fortnite?

Lightsabers were first introduced at the start of Chapter 2 Season 1 of Fortnite. The season itself was majorly based on its exclusive collaboration with Star Wars. Lightsabers primarily act as a Mythic melee weapon, meaning they can be wielded by players at close range to deal excessive amounts of damage to the enemy. It can only be found in chests and not in floor loot or through NPCs. The Lightsabers currently available in Chapter 3 are extremely effective melee weapons and carry the same weapon stats as before.

Players can use the Lightsaber more efficiently in zero build mode as it allows more diversity in weapon choice during gameplay. Another key advantage that Lightsabers possess is their ability to dodge attacks. Incoming rounds or bullets from opposing teams won't be a major difficulty to deal with as Lightsabers deflect them without causing harm to the user. However, a cooldown period has been added to it, allowing for a more balanced combat gameplay.

