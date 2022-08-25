Fortnite: How to collect Bars at Lazy Lagoon

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 has brought some iconic POIs back to the game. While the primary map is still Artemis, Reality Tree's offshoots have reintroduced POIs from past maps. Lazy Lagoon is one such POI that has made its way back into the game.

To mark the return of the iconic POI, the developers have served the players the challenge of collecting bars at Lazy Lagoon. Players can efficiently complete the task by landing at the POI and collecting gold bars found in floor loot and cash registers. Players can also collect gold bars by breaking furniture in Fortnite.

RutgerK @RutgerK_



Video guide:



🗓️ Release: Thursday August 25th, 9 AM ET / 1 PM UTC



Let me help you with some challenge locations for Runaway Boulders, Safes, Ripsaw Launchers, Groovy Grove, Fungi Farm and The Glow! 🪨 LEAKED #Fortnite Seasonal Quests Week 12Video guide: youtu.be/iZnM-rPQ-BM 🗓️ Release: Thursday August 25th, 9 AM ET / 1 PM UTCLet me help you with some challenge locations for Runaway Boulders, Safes, Ripsaw Launchers, Groovy Grove, Fungi Farm and The Glow! 🪨 LEAKED #Fortnite Seasonal Quests Week 12🐗🔗 Video guide: youtu.be/iZnM-rPQ-BM🗓️ Release: Thursday August 25th, 9 AM ET / 1 PM UTC👆 Let me help you with some challenge locations for Runaway Boulders, Safes, Ripsaw Launchers, Groovy Grove, Fungi Farm and The Glow! https://t.co/z063ARRu8c

The challenge is part of the 12th installment of Seasonal Weekly Quests. Synonymous to past weekly challenges, players will get seven different quests which will reward players with a total of 105,000 XP. Players will also get two additional tasks.

Guide to collect Gold Bars at Lazy Lagoon in Fortnite easily

This quest is among the easiest Fortnite weekly challenges of the season. It's pretty straightforward, and the task description is enough to guide players through it. Players can follow these easy steps to complete the challenge:

Upon entering a match, players should land at Lazy Lagoon. Players can also land at the desired location and proceed toward the POI later in the game.

Once players have landed, they should acquire a primary weapon of choice.

Upon acquiring a weapon, the player must look for cash registers and loot chests. They can find cash registers inside a shop or a gas station. In this case, players can find cash registers inside taverns.

Players can also break furniture like beds and couches to get gold bars.

Players need to collect a total of 100 gold bars to complete the challenge.

Since it is not mentioned, players can complete this task across different matches.

Besides the aforementioned technique, there are a few other ways players can complete the task. Players can eliminate opponents and pick up the gold bars collected by them. However, this method poses immediate threats and doesn't always guarantee a payout. Players can use this strategy when they are unable to collect enough gold bars.

Gold bars are an in-game currency in Fortnite that players can acquire and spend during a match. Players can purchase items, ammunition, hire NPCs and even upgrade weapons with the help of these gold bars. Players can stack up to 5000 gold bars in the game.

Besides being easy, this challenge is also well timed. The Fortnite x Dragon Ball crossover brought the Kamehameha Mythic to the game. Players have been rushing to use this impulse beam. Since it is scarce, players can use gold bars to purchase it from Dragon Ball kiosks.

The Lazy Lagon POI replaced the Daily Bugle. Players have been waiting on this to happen since the beginning of the season. The POI was originally added to the game during Chapter 1 Season 8. The latest iteration bears a stark resemblance to the older POI. It even has a pirate ship and other nautical props.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by R. Elahi