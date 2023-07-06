Fortnite: How to damage opponents while having a hired Character

NPCs have always played a vital role in Fortnite. They make the island feel alive and add to the overall in-game immersion. Not long ago, Epic Games updated NPCs, allowing them to fulfill specialist roles. They can be hired by players to support them in combat by providing tactical overwatch, healing wounds, providing supplies, or by simply blowing things up. Players now have a friend to rely on when bullets start flying.

That being said, as part of the "This Season" Challenge for week 5 in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3, you are tasked with dealing damage to opponents while having a hired Character/NPC in-game. Since this Challenge is a bit tough, upon completion, 40,000 experience points will be granted to you.

Step-by-step guide on how to damage opponents while having a hired Character/NPCs in Fortnite

To complete this challenge, you must do three things: Land at a POI or Landmark that has a Character/NPC for hire, spend Gold Bars to enlist their services, and lastly, engage in combat with opponents while they are hired.

1) Land at Fallow Fuel and hire Munitions Expert Character/NPC

Hire the Character/NPC as soon as you reach the Landmark (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

One of the best Characters/NPCs to hire this season is located at Fallow Fuel. She goes by the name of Munitions Expert and is a Supply Expert. This means that she will resupply your ammo after certain intervals. To hire her, you will have to spend 200 Gold Bars. Once done, she will follow you wherever you go.

2) Engage opponents in combat and ensure the Character/NPC stays alive for the duration of the fight

Use the Character/NPC as bait if needed (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

After hiring the Character/NPC, look for opponents in combat. A few should be nearby given that there's a Challenge tasking players to travel from Kenjutsu Crossing to Knotty Nets. The Fallow Fuel Landmark just so happens to fall between these two POIs. If possible, try to set up an ambush in the Landmark and use the Character/NPC as bait to draw in the opponent.

Keep in mind that the goal is not to eliminate an opponent, but merely to inflict a total of 500 damage on them. If you notice your Character/NPC is taking too much damage, it would be a good idea to rotate out of the area and try to heal them using Chug Splashes or Slap Splashes. Losing out on Character/NPC will mean having to start a new match and spend more Gold Bars to complete the Challenge.

List of all hirable Characters/NPCs in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

List of all hireable Characters/NPCs (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

There are a total of seven hirable Characters/NPCs present on the island. Here's a list of their names and where to find them:

Munitions Expert: Supply Specialist - Found at Fallow Fuel, located north of Kenjutsu Crossing (200)

Beastmode: Heavy Specialist - Found at Drift Ridge, located north of Mega City (200)

Remedy: Medic Specialist - Found at Frenzy Fields (250)

Insight: Scout Specialist - Found at Rumble Ruin (250)

Triage Trooper: Hire Medic Specialist - Found at Slappy Shores (250)

Kitbash: Heavy Specialist - Found at Breakwater Bay (200)

Longshot: Scout Specialist - Found at Eastern Watch, located east of The Citadel (250)

Note: More hireable Characters/NPCs may be introduced to the island as Chapter 4 Season 3 progresses.

