Fortnite: How to damage players within 5 seconds of mantling

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 has entered the second week of its cycle. With this comes a new set of weekly quests. Of these, one requires players to damage players within five seconds of mantling. Once completed, players will be rewarded with 20,000 XP

Although the challenge sounds complex, it is fairly easy to complete. Players must land at an appropriate location, mantle, and deal damage to opponents. To complete the challenge, they will need to inflict a total of 350 damage. Since it is not mentioned anywhere, players can complete this challenge across different Fortnite matches.

j8hnb @j8hnb2010



#FortniteParadise Fortnite chapter 3 season 4 upcoming week 2 quests / challenges... Fortnite chapter 3 season 4 upcoming week 2 quests / challenges...#FortniteParadise https://t.co/I0b2kUtBhf

Introduced in Fortnite Chapter 3, mantling is a parkour-like maneuver that allows players to scale and climb on buildings and structures. They can perform this by simply aligning themselves with the ledge of the structure and pressing the jump button. The game's in-built mechanics take care of the rest.

A step-by-step guide is on quickly damaging players after mantling in Fortnite

Although the challenge is easy, it does require some legwork. Players will need to invest time to complete the task effectively. With that being said, players need to follow these three major steps to complete the challenge effectively:

Locate an opponent

Mantle effectively on a structure

Damage an opponent in the next five seconds

Locating an opponent

Players can also attack NPCs to complete the challenge. (Image via Fortnite.gg)

Landing at an appropriate location and finding a structure for the mantle is perhaps the most important part of the challenge. If players pull this effectively, half the work is done. While they can land anywhere on the Fortnite map, landing at or near populous POIs or landmarks improves the chances of encountering an opponent.

Knowledge of the map can make or break the game in such a scenario. Players generally flock to hot drop areas where loot is abundant. Landing in one such place will improve the chances of finding an opponent early in the match.

Mantling

Players can mantle by pressing the jump button. (Image via Sportskeeda)

The second most important step. Once a player encounters an enemy, they need to mantle on a structure and then attack. If the encounter takes place in the open, players will have the option to mantle on a nearby structure. They must walk up to a ledge and press the jump button to perform the maneuver.

If players encounter their enemies inside a building, they need to flush them out. They can also camp at any location on the map and wait for opponents to approach. Once they are within the vicinity, players can mantle and attack.

Attacking in the next five seconds

Players need to perform multiple manoeuvers to complete the challenge. (Image via Youtube/Gamerdad)

The final step is to attack the opponent within five seconds. After mantling, players need to move an attack quickly. They need to inflict a total of 350 damage. They can deal damage to multiple players throughout the game. If they please, they can also perform this across different Fortnite matches.

Another trick to quickly finish the tasks is by teaming up. Players can team up, enter a Fortnite match and reap points from other team members' assistance.

Another neat trick is to attack an NPC. Players can complete the challenge by following the aforementioned steps and fighting an NPC instead of opponents.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far