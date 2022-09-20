8 secret map changes in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 has undoubtedly sped up the storyline. With a new antagonist and uncontrolled Chrome taking over the island, the game feels lively and exciting again. Players are ecstatic about the new mechanics of the game and thronging the game.

Fortnite Update v22.0 has heralded a new season and brought about many changes in the game. New mechanics like wall phasing, sliding kicks, and a revamped vault system are part of the latest update. These new additions will undoubtedly extol the gameplay.

In addition to introducing new and improved mechanics, the map has undergone some noticeable changes. New POIs have been added, and some old-timey landmarks have also returned. This listicle numerates the secret updates that the Fortnite map has undergone.

1) Yellow house rebuilt

Located just east of Tilted Towers, this yellow house was destroyed during the Chapter 3 Season 2 conflict. In Season 3, players saw the house being rebuilt, and now in Season 4, it is complete and painted green. The house has a hidden basement that hosts a secret lab. This probably belongs to the Seven, and players will have to interact with the equipment in the upcoming quests.

2) Unchecked Chrome

Chrome has established the cynosure of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4. It has already engulfed a few POIs like Herald's Sanctum and Shimmering Shrine. This malevolent chrome won't stop here. It will soon start spreading across the map and will flood other POIs. The cinematic trailer for the season depicts Greasy Grove covered in chrome. Players can expect the chrome to start spreading in the upcoming weeks.

3) Wildlife

In an unexpected turn of events, wildlife like chickens and frogs have made their way back into the game. They can be found across the map and, just like before, can be harvested for meat. Players can now throw Chrome Splash at them, turning them into chrome.

The rest of the wildlife present on the map has received an update. Players can now pet boars and wolves. However, they will remain hostile, and petting will only work on tamed wildlife.

4) Seven outposts

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 has revamped the vaults system. Players no longer need other teammates or keycards to unlock vaults. However, they will require a key. Also, the vaults aren't depicted on either in-game map, so the players don't know where a nearby vault is. They can overcome this by visiting any of the Seven's outposts across the island. All outpost vaults have been revamped as well.

5) Reality Sapling effect

The ever-changing Reality Tree offshoots are once again doing something unusual. Players recently discovered that the remaining offshoots across the island radiate more energy than ever before and have an aura around them.

Upon listening closely, one can hear distorted voices. It is speculated that the Paradigm is trying to communicate via these roots, and in the future, players will need to establish a device to translate these cryptic messages from Reality-659.

6) Lagoon Vault

Many players believe that the newly launched Chrome Splash is overpowered, and the vault at Lustrous Lagoon is a testament to this. Players can easily break into this vault with the help of a Chrome Splash.

Once outside the vault, players can throw a Chrome Splash at it and convert it into chrome. They can then turn into blobs and sneak under the vault's floor. Once under the vault, players can open chests and pick up items.

7) Loot Lake house

Straight from Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 5, the OG Loot Lake house has made its way back into Fortnite. Situated directly below the rift in the sky, the lake house is similar to the OG lake house and even has the same cave underneath it.

While there is no exact explanation as to why the Loot Lake house is back, some speculations suggest that this might be the doing of Zero Point to protect the island from the Herald's wraith.

8) Henchmen

An exemplar of friendship, the Henchmen are again back on the Fortnite island. Established as NPCs in Chapter 2 Season 2, these former GHOST and SHADOW employees were soon left high and dry.

Over time, these henchmen developed a strong and unusual friendship and proclaimed the island their eternal home. They can be spotted across the island.

